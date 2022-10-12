Bruins’ firepower too much for Panthers

LITTLE ROCK -- Siloam Springs got off to a fast start at Pulaski Academy.

The Panthers scored on their opening possession for the first time this season to take a quick 7-0 lead, but it would be short-lived.

Top-ranked Pulaski Academy stormed back with seven straight touchdown drives and rolled up 653 yards of offense in a 65-17 victory at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Bruins (6-0, 4-0) recovered two of their famous onside kicks and quarterback Kel Busby completed 15 of 18 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns -- all in the first half -- while receiver Jaylin McKinney had five catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

"I've never faced anybody like them," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "They do a lot of things to stress the whole game. The kids have got to be 100 percent prepared. I thought our kids did a nice job and were ready. We got off to a great start. There were a lot of things we had to face tonight and obviously overcome it."

The Panthers withstood the first of many onside kicks from the No. 1 ranked Bruins and took advantage of good field position on the game's opening drive.

Panthers sophomore quarterback Jackson Still rushed for eight yards on third-and-10 and then hit junior Quinten Motsinger for 12 yards on fourth-and-two to keep the opening drive alive.

Facing third-and-16, Still avoided a Bruins pass rush and scrambled to his right and found Motsinger again, this time for a 32-yard touchdown to give Siloam Springs a 7-0 lead with 10:05 left in the first quarter.

"On that play we had two guys miss tackles right there, and we didn't contain," said Pulaski Academy coach and Arkansas Razorback legend Anthony Lucas. "When that happens, we play aggressive, kid got behind us and was wide open. The quarterback did a good job of scrambling out and making a play. After that, we talked about we can't miss tackles. That's something we stress all the time. We regrouped and came back and took care of business."

The early deficit didn't faze the Bruins.

Busby hit McKinney for a 59-yard touchdown and the Bruins converted the two-point conversion with offensive lineman Allen Thomason throwing to John Mark Charette on a trick play for an 8-7 lead.

Pulaski Academy was successful on its onside kick and recovered at the 48-yard line. On the next play, Busby threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Will Hawkins for a 14-7 lead as the two-point conversion failed.

The Bruins' third onside kick failed, and the Panthers took over at the 50-yard line but had to punt and pinned the Bruins at the 13.

Pulaski Academy quickly moved down field. Busby hit McKinney for 38 yards and running back Kenny Jordan rushed for 12 yards. Busby then hit McKinney again for a 38-yard touchdown with 6:36 remaining. The Bruins went up 22-7 when Busby hit Tyson McCarroll for the two-point conversion.

Pulaski Academy scored twice more in the first quarter to go up 37-7. After recovering another onside kick, Jordan had a four-yard run and McCarroll caught a touchdown pass from Busby.

The Bruins tacked on two more scores to open the second quarter as Hawkins caught a 36-yard TD pass and Charlie Cotros had a nine-yard touchdown pass for a 51-7 lead.

Nick Driscoll intercepted a pass for Siloam Springs in the second quarter, leading to the Panthers' second touchdown drive. It was Driscoll's third interception of the season.

"Nick is a kid that you can see he puts his heart into it," Craig said. "He has a passion. He talked to me about how the struggles are and he keeps fighting. I'm really proud of him for that."

After the interception, Still found Motsinger down the near sideline for a 40-yard pass into Bruin territory. Motsinger had four catches for 89 yards.

"Motsinger had a big night," Craig said. "He showed some potential tonight. Made some big plays for us. He's developing and coming along. Jackson's continuing his growth process as a quarterback. We're playing sophomores and a lot of guys that haven't played before, and they're getting experience, and hopefully it will help them out in the long run."

A penalty was tacked onto Motsinger's reception, giving Siloam Springs the ball at the 12. Still ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half as Siloam Springs made it 51-14.

McKinney returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown as the Bruins went up 58-14 at halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock via the sportsmanship rule.

Cotros had a 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Pulaski Academy's final touchdown.

Ronald Mancia kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Panthers in the fourth quarter. It's his second field goal of the season.

The Panthers finished with 146 yards of offense. Still completed 6 of 20 passes for 105 yards with two interceptions. He rushed for 27 yards on six carries as the team only had 41 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Dallion Miller led the Panthers defensively with four solo tackles, six assisted tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Stone Stephens had three solo tackles and five assisted tackles and one tackle for loss, while Christian Mendez had two solo tackles, four assisted and a pass breakup and George LeRoy one solo tackle and six assisted tackles.

"My only message to the team was focus on you tonight," focus on yourself and doing your job and playing as hard as you can play for the whole 48 minutes."

Craig said the good start in the first quarter helped the Panthers.

"It was great. As a coach you just want to be competitive," he said. "I thought our kids came out and competed. The game did get out of hand. They're a great football program and got a lot of talent. You've got to tip your hand to them."

Now the Panthers (0-7, 0-5) return home Friday, Oct. 14, to face Little Rock Christian (4-2, 2-2), which beat Mountain Home 45-13 last week.

The Warriors feature Division I quarterback recruit Walker White (6-3, 220) and tight end Ethan Ross (6-2, 215).

"Really good quarterback, really good tight end," Craig said. "They've got some nice players. They're more conventional, but they're going to be physical. We've got to get ready for that."