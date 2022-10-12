Celebrating local artists

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tara Webster (right) receives her $500 prize Saturday at the Plein Air Event awards from Heart of America Artists' Association Founder Todd Williams. The Plein Air Event is held annually in the fall where artists head to downtown Siloam Springs to paint the local scenery.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Amy Scoggins (right) receives a $750 prize from Heart of America Artists' Association Founder Todd Williams on Saturday at the Plein Air Event awards. Scoggins, a local artist, won the grand prize for the Plein Air Event.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Plein Air Event Judge Erin Shaw (left) poses with Jacob Null, the first place winner in the college division of the Plein Air Event. Null won a $300 prize for his painting.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

