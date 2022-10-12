Colcord rolls past Commerce, improves to 6-0

Colcord (Okla.) continued its undefeated start to the season with a 35-6 win against Commerce (Okla.) on Friday, Oct. 7, at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets picked up 293 total yards of offense, with 172 coming on the ground and 121 in the air.

Gabe Winfield rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to Jesse Martinez, wihle Asaskey Pendry and Cooper Mott each had two runs.

Winfield ran for a 25-yard run to put the Hornets (6-0, 3-0 District A-7) on the board in the first quarter, while Pendry also ran for a score in the first.

Colcord added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.

Winfield had a nine-yard run and threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Martinuez.

Mott added a 13-yard TD run to complete the scoring for the Hornets.

Winfield led with 71 rushing yards on seven carries, while Mott had 55 yards on four carries. Winfield also completed 4 of 9 passes for 121 yards. Martinez led with 69 receiving yards on one catch, while Treydon Larmon had two catches for 39 yards.

Larmon had three solo tackles with 10 assisted and three sacks and an interception. Mott had three solo tackles with nine assisted tackled and a sack and tackle for loss. Cade Linn had two solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles. Eyan Williams had one solo tackle, seven assisted and a sack and tackle for loss. Khaleeal Penn had four sacks.

The Hornets are back in action Thursday, Oct. 13, at Wyandotte (Okla.).

Beggs 38, Kansas 34

Beggs (Okla.) scored late in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good in a victory against Kansas (Okla.) on Friday, Oct. 7, at Dee Neel Stadium.

The Comets led 14-6 after the first quarter and 28-26 at halftime. Beggs took a 32-28 lead in the third quarter, but Kansas rallied to led 34-32 before Beggs pulled ahead.

Seneca Steele completed 10 of 15 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Elias Warren threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Paul New for the Comets' first score to lead 7-0 and then Seneca Steele hit Warren for a 53-yard strike later in the quarter for a 14-6 lead.

After Beggs tied up, Steele hit Brenton Glass for a 56-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead.

Logan Chewey had a five-yard touchdown run in the first half, and Glass threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Warren in the fourth quarter for a 34-32 lead.

Chewey had 39 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Glass had three receptions for 75 yards and Warren 62 yards on four receptions.

The Comets (3-3, 1-2 District 2A-7) are back in action Thursday, Oct. 13, at Kiefer.

Coyle 38, Watts 12

Watts (Okla.) couldn't had five penalties and four turnovers in the first half as the Engineers' three-game winning streak came to an end.

Brian Lee led Watts (4-2, 2-1 District C-3) with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Skylar Payne rushed for a touchdown.

Michael Hazelwood had nine tackles, while Luke Bateman had one forced fumble.

Watts travels to Oaks on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Oaks 44, South Coffeyville 8

Oaks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 44-8 win at South Coffeyville on Friday, Oct. 7.

Sophomore Malayke Hawley made his first start at quarterback and rushed for than 100 yards and played "amazing" on defense, according to coach David Perkins.

"He is our mid-season MVP," Perkins said.

Freshman Kindle Sullateskee played wingback and had a touchdown and two-point conversion run and also played well on defense, Perkins said.

Alex Fleege also played well on offense and on the defensive line, Perkins said.

The Warriors (4-3, 2-2 District C-3) host Watts on Thursday, Oct. 13.