In the Wednesday, Oct. 5, story "Siloam Springs business chosen as contest finalist" it was stated that Kapitus will award $250,000 to one of 15 small businesses.

Kapitus will actually award a total of seven prizes totaling $250,000 -- one first place prize of $100,000, one second place prize of $50,000 and five third place prizes of $20,000.

The Herald-Leader apologizes for the error.