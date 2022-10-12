Dale Carnegie Course returns to Siloam Springs

Dale Carnegie Training makes a return to Siloam Springs by offering its signature course from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The course offered will be the Dale Carnegie Course: Skills for Success, according to Anna Grace Glenn, a business consultant for Dale Carnegie Training's mid-south region. The price for the course is $1,595 per participant with group discounts available, Glenn said.

"That is our flagship leadership program," Glenn said. "It has five drivers: human relations, effective communication, leadership, managing stress and additional self-confidence."

The class will meet for three and a half hours for one afternoon a week for eight weeks, Glenn said. The Dale Carnegie course is a public program and is open to everybody who is interested in enhancing relationships, developing further communication skills and enhancing leadership qualities, Glenn said.

If the course grows too big, the location would change, Glenn said. Glenn said she did not have a specific location in mind as an alternative place to meet yet but will let participants know if the location changes.

Glenn said she would love to bring more courses to Siloam Springs. The current course being offered is the most popular, Glenn said.

"We have different course options," Glenn said. "Whatever the need is we want to bring a course for that."

Glenn said she had done some digging and found that Dale Carnegie training had offered a course in Siloam Springs in 2004. Glenn did not say exactly when the course took place in 2004.