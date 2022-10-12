Drovers blank JBU men’s soccer team

Entering the contest averaging 4.2 goals per game, the John Brown University men's soccer team couldn't muster much offense and fell 3-0 to Science & Arts (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 8) at Alumni Field.

Devon Charles scored twice and Justin Croke assisted on all three Drover scores on the afternoon.

The match was level at the 70-minute mark, but a pair of set plays blew open the contest as the visiting Drovers (8-3-1, 3-1-0 Sooner Athletic) netted a trio of goals in the final 20 minutes of play, handing John Brown (6-1-3, 2-1-1) its first loss of the season.

The setback ends the John Brown unbeaten streak at nine, leaving the 2022 squad tied with the 1991 team that each started their respective seasons on nine-match unbeaten streaks.

Gideon Bossman recorded the game's deciding strike in the 71st minute when he headed in a deep free kick volley into the middle from Croke. USAO found insurance in the 83rd minute as Charles headed in a Croke corner kick at the back corner of the goal, doubling the visitors' lead.

With the Golden Eagles pressing, Science & Arts used a turnover in the midfield and countered with a nice combination play that saw Croke feed Dani Suarez breaking upfield. Suarez slotted a low pass for a one-touch finish from Charles to ice the match with 4:09 left in the contest.

JBU was outshot, 19-6, including a 13-3 margin in shots on goal. Senior Oscar Carballo led the team with two attempts.

Freshman Adam Tebbs came up with a career-high 10 saves, but fell to 4-1-2 on the season. Drover keeper Louis Owen won the first match he's appeared in this season, needing just three saves to capture the victory.

John Brown will now rest until it returns to action on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15) when the Golden Eagles welcome Oklahoma City to Alumni Field for a 1 p.m. kick off. The matchup will air live on the SAC Sports Network.

John Brown 2, Southwestern Christian 2

BETHANY, Okla. -- After falling behind early in the match, the John Brown University men's soccer team clawed back with a pair of first-half goals, but the unthinkable happened with just two seconds left in the match as the Golden Eagles had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4) at Cagle Family Field.

After a late substitution stopped the clock with under 30 seconds remaining, the Golden Eagles worked possession in the offensive third, successfully whittling the clock towards its third-straight win. However, after losing possession over the touch line, John Brown had to quickly respond to an SCU throw-in into the middle of the pitch. With the 10 second countdown commencing, it seemed impossible the hosts could traverse the pitch and force a draw with so little time.

Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, Southwestern Christian did just that as a long kick downfield skimmed off a defenders head and shot through the back line, springing Jason Hogan with only freshman Adam Tebbs in front of him. Hogan, holding off a defender behind him, one-touched a lob past Tebbs with two seconds left in the match to escape the Golden Eagles with a draw.

Despite the draw, John Brown ties the 1991 Golden Eagle squad that started the season 9-0-0 as the only two teams in program history to begin a season undefeated through the first nine matches.

Teejay Chiroro gave the hosts a quick 1-0 lead just four minutes into the contest, but two John Brown goals in an eight-minute span switched the momentum.

Sophomore Alejandro Ramirez scored in his third-straight game (five goals during the span) when he re-directed senior Ivan Garcia's free kick service past SCU keeper Salvatore Della Valla in the 30th minute to level the match at one apiece. The service was Garcia's fifth helper of the season.

Eight minutes later, off another free-kick service – this time from the right side – senior Ethan Stockdale went to work as he often does, and headed in his second of the season that just barely crossed the goal line. Junior Alonso Arrieta's perfect service earned him his fourth assist in 2022.

The Golden Eagles had a pair of chances to take a two-goal lead, including senior Matej Urbanija hitting the crossbar and later senior Jacob Zamarron closing in on Della Valla in tight quarters only to be denied his 10th goal of the season.

In the 71st minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty kick, but Chiroro couldn't claim his second of the match as his attempt skimmed the outside of the right post and out of play.

Southwestern Christian held the advantage in shots, 15-8, and earned six corners in comparison to JBU's pair.

Tebbs made five saves on seven chances as he moved to 4-0-2 on the season. Della Valla made three saves on five John Brown shots on goal.