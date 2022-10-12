Golden Eagles notch just second ever sweep of Stars

For just the second time in program history, the John Brown University volleyball team swept past Oklahoma City (25-17, 25-15, 25-22) on Friday, Oct. 7, inside Bill George Arena to maintain its undefeated mark in its home venue.

It had been 34 matches (5,112 days) since the Golden Eagles (14-5, 9-3 Sooner Athletic) dispatched the Stars in three sets, not accomplished in nearly 14 years to the day when JBU bested Oklahoma City in three on Oct. 9, 2008 inside Murray Sells Gymnasium.

Beyond improving to 6-0 inside the friendly confines of BGA, with the win, John Brown created some cushion between themselves and the battle for fourth place between Oklahoma City and Mid-America Christian. Additionally, the Golden Eagles avenged an earlier sweep at Abe Lemons Arena to split the season series with the Stars (9-10, 7-5).

The win didn't come easy, however, as the match was peppered with 17 ties, but just six lead changes – 14 of the ties occurring in the first and third sets. The third set was particularly dramatic after the visitors pulled ahead 6-1 determined to avoid the sweep. Two Savanna Riney kills helped cap off a 6-0 Golden Eagle run to tie the set at eight apiece. Six times the visiting Stars would take the lead, as many as four, only for JBU to rally back.

With the set knotted at 21 each, after John Brown clawed back seven times that frame, senior Morgan Fincham finished off a two-touch attack, and freshman Ella Yarborough added her fourth termination of the set followed up the play with an ace to hand the hosts a one-point lead. A timely kill from sophomore Taylor Golmen and a pair of City attack errors setup Riney for the match-clinching kill in dramatic fashion.

"I'm extremely proud of our team's focus and execution this evening, as we were on point from the very beginning and played a consistent match," head coach Ken Carver said. "Our serving was instrumental in our success this evening -- we did an excellent job in serving space and keeping OCU's serve-receive offense out of system for the majority of the match.

"This was priority one for us as they have two middle hitters who are very effective as attackers and are hard to stop when they are in rhythm. Those two players were still able to get some kills, but they were not nearly as prominent in their offensive production as they were the last time against us."

Riney capped off her third-consecutive double-double with a team-leading 11 kills and 12 digs. She finished the night hitting .250, eclipsed only by Golmen – who posted a fantastic 10 terminations on 20 swings, making just one hitting error (.450), while adding three block-assists.

Fincham (19) and senior Lauren Cloud (16) directed the JBU offense to hit above its season average at .223 (43-16-121), while the Stars were limited to well under its usual attack, ending the evening at just .084 (28-19-107) – its fourth-lowest effort of the season.

Senior Jillian Blackman covered the back row to the tune of 15 digs, and she added five assists and one service ace.

"Wins against OCU have been far and few between for our program during my tenure as the head coach, so I'm extremely happy for our players that their efforts earned them an important conference victory this evening," Carver said.

JBU was scheduled to play at Central Christian (Kan.) on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are at Langston on Wednesday.

John Brown 3,

Southwestern Christian 1

The John Brown University volleyball team broke a 10-all tie in the final set with a 9-3 rally to close out Southwestern Christian (Okla.) in four sets (25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18) on Wednesday night (Oct. 5) inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles served up 12 aces -- the fifth time this season in double digits -- and largely relied on junior Savanna Riney, who produced a career-high 24 kills, constituting over a third of the John Brown offensive attack.

Riney didn't just produce huge numbers in the front row, but she also finished the evening with 19 digs, flirting with a 20-20 performance. She also boasted three block-assists, helping the Golden Eagles end the night with six team blocks.

"Offensively, we had a fairly efficient night," head coach Ken Carver noted after his program improved to 5-0 inside Bill George Arena this season. "Our outside hitter tandem of Savanna and Ellie had great nights, and Taylor added another efficient match in the middle. Lauren and Morgan ran an efficient offense that did a great job involving all of our attackers in the match."

Senior Lauren Cloud passed the 30-assist mark for the third time this season with 31, while senior Morgan Fincham passed the 1,500-assist mark for her career with a 25-helper effort as the tandem had the Golden Eagle offense hitting at .264 (67-21-174) on the night.

Sophomore Taylor Golmen hit .471, accumulating 10 kills on 17 swings and recorded four of JBU's 12 aces. She also added three blocks, as did junior Micah Fouts. Senior Ellie Lampton produced double-digit terminations for the first time in six matches, finishing with 11 kills on 35 swings.

In the back row, senior Jillian Blackman led the way with 20 scoops, recording her eighth 20-dig effort of the season. Sophomore Julie Milligan notched her sixth-consecutive match with double-digit digs with 14.

Southwestern Christian's (6-14, 1-11) only response was Siloam Springs product Makenna Thomas, who smacked 18 terminations on 38 swings (.474) without making an error. Paige McGee added 10 kills, but the visitors manufactured 23 fewer kills than their counterparts. Faith DeSouza had 34 assists, and Treasure Mozon patrolled the back row to the tune of a game-high 25 digs.

Both teams hit over .300 in the fourth, but the Golden Eagles limited the visitors to a mere .000 (6-6-31) in the second set en route to the season sweep of Southwestern Christian.

"It was great being back home in the friendly confines of Bill George Arena," added Carver. "While it took us a bit of time to settle into a serving rhythm and reign in our aggressiveness, I'm proud of everyone on the team and how they stayed engaged and encouraged one another throughout the night. This week and next week are challenging weeks academically for our student-athletes, but I'm proud of our players' focus on and off the court to pursue excellence, be present where their feet are and give their best effort."