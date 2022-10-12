Herald-Leader Obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022 issue

Christeen Golden Marlow

Christeen Golden Marlow, 88, of Watts, Okla., died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Betty Ann Care Center in Grove, Okla.

She was born June 3, 1934, in Adair County, Okla., to Stephen Golden and Eda Ames Golden.

She was an LPN at several hospitals in Joplin and at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, working in their ICU or the Emergency Room. She also worked at Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs.

She loved crafting, crocheting, reading and doing ceramics.

She and her husband, Don Marlow, owned and operated a ceramic and woodworking store before his death.

She was a lifetime member of the Siloam Springs Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Rebekah's of the International Order of Odd Fellows. She loved being with her family and taking care of her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, Benny Ray Martin.

She is survived by two sons, Larry Martin and wife Judith, and Dennis Martin and wife Renee, all of Watts; one daughter, Connie Gordon and husband Robert of Grove; two brothers, Kenneth Golden and wife Roberta of Pea Vine, Okla., and Stephen Golden Jr. and wife Gail of Watts; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren; along with numerous other family members and friends.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Jonathan Mark Miller

Jonathan Mark Miller, a beloved family member and a friend to so many, departed this life on September 13, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A native Oklahoman, born in Tahlequah on October 19, 1981, he'd returned to the state in 2020 after living for several years in Portland, Oregon. Even while in Portland, he'd maintained close ties to Tulsa, where he was often met at the airport by a host of family members and friends ready to welcome him home.

At the time of his death, Jonathan was a Cloud Architect Senior at Magellan Midstream Partners in Tulsa, where he fully embraced the challenges and opportunities his work afforded him. He felt a special bond with his Magellan colleagues and always looked forward to their regular games of pickleball.

A summa cum laude graduate from OSU-Tulsa (BSBA in Management Information Systems, 2012), Jonathan had transformed his affinity for technology into a distinguished career, highlighted not only by his expertise but also his kindness and dedication.

Prior to joining Magellan, Jonathan had worked at ESCO and Genesis in Portland, Oregon, and even earlier at OSU-Tulsa, where he launched his IT career, beginning on the help desk and working his way up to become a network administrator. A former vice-president at OSU-Tulsa has noted recently that he continues to use Jonathan as an example of someone who always provided exemplary service.

Jonathan, who grew up outside Kansas, Oklahoma and graduated from Kansas High School (2000), demonstrated that kind of "exemplary" commitment throughout his life. For him, internet technology became a way of bringing people together, and he never stopped trying to do that more effectively. That often meant working tirelessly to expand his own knowledge, and he studied for and received numerous advanced certifications in his field, striving not just to be better, but to be the best.

In addition to his technical expertise, Jonathan had an artist's heart--he loved books, music, and visual art. He also kept extensive journals that included some of his drawings and samples of his poetry.

First and foremost, though, Jonathan was a devoted family member and friend, who used his artistry, all of his gifts, to enrich the lives of those he loved. He leaves behind many who will miss him: his mother, Reatha Gayle Miers of Watts, OK; his father, Mark Miller of Detroit, MI; his sister Alisha Rainwater (Neil) of Ft. Smith, AR; his girlfriend Erika Swimmer; his nephew, Clark David Rainwater of Ft. Smith, AR; his niece, Eleanor Rose Rainwater of Ft. Smith, AR; his aunts, Teresa Miller of Tulsa, OK, and Esther Whitcomb Clark of Siloam Springs, AR; his uncles, Russell Whitcomb (Lowene) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Lloyd Whitcomb (Cheryl) of Siloam Springs, AR; and his many friends and colleagues.

Jonathan's family will be holding a special memorial service for him early next spring when they will announce plans to permanently honor him and his ongoing legacy. More details will come later, but in the meantime, the family extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who've reached out to them.

PAID OBITUARY

Rolland Wayne Myers Sr.

Rolland Wayne Myers Sr., 82, of Gentry, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Jamestown Nursing and Rehab (The Hotel) in Rogers Arkansas, after his battle with dementia.

Rolland was born on July 31, 1940, in Coldwater Township, Michigan. He was the 10th child of Glen and Ida Myers. He married the love of his life, Judy Bennett on July 31, 1965. Rod and Judy moved their family to Decatur, Arkansas in 1975, where he began his career with Peterson Farms.

Rod retired from Peterson Farms in July 2002 after 27 years of working in the maintenance department. After retirement, he spent his time fishing, gardening, spoiling his grand kids, as well as working on several different chicken farms. Rod never met a stranger. He was always happy even unto his last days.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, a grandson, Bryant McReynolds, his parents, five brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by a son, Rolland "Roddy" Jr. and wife Terri Myers of Decatur, Arkansas; three daughters, Dawn Boren of Centerton, Arkansas, Shelly and husband Dusty Sikes of Gentry, Arkansas, and Kim McReynolds and Shane O'Neil of Gravette, Arkansas; one sister, Sharon Rodgers of Farwell, Michigan; five granddaughters, Natasha Myers, Cierra Boren, Lynzey and Dru Sikes, and Gracee McReynolds; one grandson, Conner McReynolds; three great grandchildren, Jazzy, Maurizio and Zari Myers

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:00pm at the Allen Cemetery in West Siloam Springs Arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. Please visit www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com to sign the online guestbook.

PAID OBITUARY

Yvonne Suzanne Sanchez

Yvonne Suzanne Sanchez, 69, of Gentry, Ark., died Oct. 7, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born March 14, 1953, in Cook County, Ill., to John Bockhol and Margaret Curry.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Wilfredo Sanchez, of Gentry; daughter, Melanie Sanchez and husband Darren West, of Gentry; son, Jason Sanchez and wife Jennifer, of Brodhead, Wisc.; brothers, Jeff Bockhol and Jack Bockhol; sisters, Laura Bockhol and Peggy Bockhol; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Bernice Ofelia Wright

On October 3, 2022, Bernice Ofelia Wright, a beloved wife and mother, passed away. She was 90 years old. Born to Ernie and Verna Dixon in Scranton, Arkansas. Bernice met Lindell Wright in Paris, Arkansas. They were married for 74 years.

She is survived by husband Lindell Wright, three daughters and a son: Lynn Townsend also of Siloam Springs, Mona and her husband Joe Harris of Rogers, Arkansas, Diane Lau of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and David Wright and his wife Melene, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Grandchildren include Sid Townsend Jr. and his wife Regina of Munich, Germany. Rachel Townsend and partner Jeremey Adams of Little Rock, Arkansas. George and wife Jana Harris and their children Dawson and Lucy of Rogers, Arkansas. Johnathan Harris, of Cave Springs, Arkansas. James Harris and wife Amy Harris and their children Drew, Ellie, and Timmy Harris, of Rogers, Arkansas. Emily, Sophia, Heidi, and Amanda Lau of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Luke and wife Victoria Lau of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Josh Wright and his children, Tessa and Jacob of Texas. Amy Sholtess and husband Bryan and their children Samuel and Karly of Oklahoma City.

Bernice enjoyed cooking and spending time with family at her home. Miss Bernice was the Head Nutritionist at Siloam Springs High School for 46 years. She was a resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas for sixty years.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Jay Foley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able, make a donation to the SSHS Scholarship Fund in Memory of Bernice Wright at 700 N. Progress Avenue, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. Tax deductible receipts are available upon request. The scholarship will be given to a deserving student with an interest in pursuing a vocational education. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY