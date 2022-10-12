Homegrown Festival celebrates community

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Laura Basch of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas poses for a photo at the Homegrown Festival on Saturday. Big Brothers/Big Sisters is currently looking for mentors for their young clients.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The brother-sister duo Common Roots performs at the Homegrown Festival on Saturday on a stage in the Phat Tire building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jane Elzey autographs a copy of one of her books for an attendee of the Homegrown Festival on Saturday. Elzey is an author living in Eureka Springs who writes the Cardboard Cottage mystery series.

Dana Clark, the owner of Crafty Raye, manages her products at the Homegrown Festival on Saturday. Crafty Raye sells crocheted art pieces made by Clark, who displays her products on Etsy.

Kandra Young, the owner of Kandra Creates, poses for a photo at the Homegrown Festival on Saturday. Young produces digital art for sale online and at different events.

Attendees of the Homegrown Festival on Saturday stop by the TC Screen Printing tent to look at shirts from the Arkansas Shirt Club. The Arkansas Shirt Club is a subscription service where different Arkansas shirts are sent to customers for a $14 monthly subscription fee.

Bernadette Keck (left) poses with her niece Lauren Law at the Homegrown Festival on Saturday. Law, a teacher at Bob Folsom Elementary School in Farmington, set up a small booth to sell art that she had created while Keck sold bath products that she had made.

Vendors at the Homegrown Festival on Saturday chat with customers and sell their products. The Homegrown Festival is an annual event hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs to give local vendors the chance to connect with visitors and locals.

