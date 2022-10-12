JBU men’s cross country wins Ozarks (Ark.) Invitational

The John Brown men's cross country team had five runners finish in the top 10 and the Golden Eagles took first place at the University of the Ozarks Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Clarksville.

John Brown finished with 38 points, beating out Ouachita Baptist, which had 52. Texas A&M-Texarkana was third at 68, followed by University of the Ozarks 70, Philander Smith 164, Arkansas-Monticello 180, LeMoyne-Owen 181 and Lyon 204.

John Brown's Josiah Petak placed fourth overall with a time of 26 minutes, 36.3 seconds.

Jean-Benoit Merte placed sixth at 27:15.8, followed by Chase Schermer in seventh at 27:16.0, Jake Hagood ninth at 27:28.4 and Andrew Janzen 10th at 27:44.4.

Matthew Cooke placed 16th at 28:19.7 with Jadin Whiting 20th at 28:35.9, Drew Birnbaum 23rd at 28:39.9 and Abram Gruen 25th at 28:59.7.

Matt Roehr finished 32nd at 29:42.9, while Daniel Haefli was 46th at 31:25.6 and Johnny Dunfee 52nd at 32:17.8.

Women

The John Brown women took second overall at the University of the Ozarks Invitational on Saturday.

Ouachita Baptist took first place with 23 points, while John Brown was second at 50, followed by Texas A&M-Texarkana 86, Philander Smith 132, Lyon 138, Ozarks 149 and Arkansas-Monticello 163.

Hope Ahnfeldt placed first overall with a time of 18:53.0.

Emerson Turner took fifth place at 20:21.8, while Olivia Scates was 19th at 21:36.4, Sarah Smith 21st at 21:48.8, Lisbeth Vazquez 23rd at 21:57.6, Ryleigh Hale 24th at 22:03.8 and Emma Morton 26th at 22:24.3.

Evangeline Elder finished 28th at 22:40.8, while Lexie Scheuffler was 29th at 22:41.1, Rachel Thompson 32nd at 23:08.9, Emma Brown 39th at 23:36.2, Emily Feaster 48th at 24:33.4 and Naia Sheperd 49th at 24:36.2.

Up next

The John Brown cross country teams are scheduled to return to action Oct. 22 in the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield, Kan.