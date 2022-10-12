Sign in
Kiwanis Club welcomes new member Freedle

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs introduced its new member, Stephanie Freedle (middle) at the club's meeting Sept. 28. Freedle is the new librarian at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Also pictured is sponsor Dolores Deuel (left) and Dennis Bergthold, membership chairman.

