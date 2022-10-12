Lady Panthers pick up first league win

The Siloam Springs volleyball team survived an up-and-down performance to pick up its first 5A-West Conference win 3-2 at Alma on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The Lady Panthers lost the first set 25-14, but rebounded to get a 25-16 win in the second set to tie the match 1-1.

Alma took a 2-1 lead with a 25-12 victory in the third set, but against Siloam Springs bounced back with a 25-20 win the fourth set to force the fifth and deciding set.

The Lady Panthers went on to defeat Alma 15-11 in the fifth set for the win.

Head coach Joellen Wright said playing at Alma's Charles Dyer Arena is not an easy atmosphere to play in.

"It is weird," she said. "It's different than any gym we go into. It's dark. It's a lot of pomp and circumstance before the game with all the technology they have and stuff. When we started out, it was a tough place to play, not playing very well in the first set and not playing with a lot of passion or energy."

Wright said some individual conversations were had and kids stepped up and "played with some fire through the second game."

"Then we switched it back off for the third game," she said. "The Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde kind of thing."

The play of Esther Norwood in the middle gave the Lady Panthers a spark in game four.

"She did some really good things," Wright said of Norwood.

Wright said from there on the Lady Panthers were determined to not go backwards in the fifth set like they had in 3-2 losses to Mountain Home and Harrison.

"It was like the first glimpse of a killer instinct we've had all season," Wright said.

Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with 10 kills, while Anna Wleklinski had seven kills, Faith Ellis six kills and Lillian Wilkie and Haley Thomas each with five kills.

Wleklinski led with 19 kills, while Trinity Collette had 15 digs, Cailee Johnson 14 digs and Chaney Stanaland 13 digs.

Wleklinski had four aces, Collette two aces and Thomas with an ace on match point to wrap up the fifth set.

Ellis and Broquard each had two block assists.

Thomas led with 19 assists and Cressa Soucie 11 assists.

Greenbrier 3, Siloam Springs 0

Siloam Springs got off to a fast start against Greenbrier, but Greenbrier quickly recovered to sweep 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.

Siloam Springs led 10-6 in the first set, but Greenbrier finished on a 19-5 run to turn the momentum.

"It did take a little while to get started, but after we did get started I felt like we rolled pretty well," said Greenbrier coach Katie Huff. "We served really well and kept Siloam out of system, which helped us a lot because they've got some really good hitters. We were able to keep them out of their offense."

Madison Crum led Greenbrier with 14 kills, while Chanley Wood had 15 digs.

"They are really good," Siloam Springs coach Joellen Wright said of Greenbrier. "They play volleyball year round. They're athletes. When you have those two combinations of things together, you just do the best that you can do. You battle and you fight and I was proud of our kids for hanging in there."

Trinity Collette led defensively with 11 digs, while Anna Wleklinski had 10 digs and five kills.

Haley Thomas finished with eight digs, three kills and 18 assists.

Jetta Broquard led with seven kills and one ace, while Gracie Greer and Aveary Speed each had three kills and Lillian Wilkie two kills. Cressa Soucie had eight assists.

The Lady Panthers wore their Dig Pink T-shirt jerseys for the Alma and Greenbrier games in support of breast cancer awareness.

"They were excited it brought a new fresh energy, kind of a spark plug for them," Wright said.

Conway Lady 'Cat Invitational

Siloam Springs went 1-3 in four games on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lady 'Cat Invitational in Conway.

The Lady Panthers lost to ranked teams Mount Saint Mary and Brookland in pool play to open the day.

Siloam Springs beat Newport 25-16, 25-15 in bracket play, led by eight kills from Jetta Broquard and five from Anna Wleklinski and four each from Haley Thomas and Josie Samarin.

Broquard had five aces and Cailee Johnson had three aces. Thomas had 14 assists, and she and Chaney Stanaland each had five digs.

The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 to Hot Springs Lakeside

"We battled all weekend," said coach Joellen Wright.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were at Greenwood on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs is back in action Thursday at home against Russellville.