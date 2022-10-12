Late goal sinks Golden Eagles

Knotted at one goal apiece with the clock winding down, an unfortunate bounce kept a corner kick in play, and the visiting Drovers headed home the game-winner with just 27 seconds left in the contest as the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer squad fell 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 8, to No. 25 Science & Arts (Okla.) on homecoming at Alumni Field.

In a match where John Brown (7-4-0, 3-1-0 Sooner Athletic) largely controlled possession and outshot the visiting side, 16-11, the Drovers (9-1-1, 4-0-0) made it count by placing seven of their 11 shot attempts on target, while the Golden Eagles managed landing just five of their 16 attempts.

With a well-fought draw seemingly in the cards, USAO slow-walked a corner kick in the final minute of play – its ninth of the match – and Alicia Rey finally let go the service with 30 seconds left that was destined for the back post, with no Drover within reach.

An unfortunate clearing attempt by the John Brown defense inadvertently returned the ball back into the middle of play just yards from the goal line, where Avery Walker headed in her second of the match with just 27 ticks left on the clock.

Walker and the Drovers opened the scoring in the 30th minute when she ripped to the far left corner a shot from 15 yards out on the right side off a Rey feed through the back line. JBU needed just five minutes to level the match, however, when junior Lauren Walter netted her Sooner Athletic-leading 10th strike of the season.

Walter received a pass upfield on the left flank, burned around a defender and carried to goal before take a low, hard shot to the near left post, besting Caitlin Bishop for the 1-1 score.

Neither team, despite spreading out 27 shot attempts, were able to score again until Walker's match-winner in the final minute of the afternoon.

Senior Chloe Griffin made five saves on seven opportunities, falling to 7-3-0 on the year. Bishop finished the match with four saves on the five John Brown shots on target.

The Golden Eagles will return to action on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15) when John Brown welcomes Oklahoma City to Alumni Field for a 1 p.m. kick off. The matchup will air live on the SAC Sports Network.

John Brown 3, Southwestern Christian 0

BETHANY, Okla. -- A trio of Golden Eagles netted their first goals of the season and the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer team played on a lopsided pitch all afternoon in 3-0 victory over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4) at Cagle Family Field.

The Golden Eagles scored a pair of first-half goals just over six minutes apart and junior Rachael Stone bent in her first career collegiate goal in the 83rd minute in John Brown's fourth-consecutive clean sheet effort.

After freshman Olivia Fish hit the crossbar in the 20th minute that left the match level, sophomore Bella Graber bent in her first goal of the season in the 30th minute from the left flag. SCU keeper Celeste Lucios got her hands on the cross attempt, but was unable to hang on as Graber potted her first-career game-winner.

In the 36th minute, the visitors doubled its lead when junior Giftee Pavatt headed in her first of the season off a beautiful cross from sophomore Renny Buchanan on the left flank.

The second half featured a John Brown barrage that produced a 6-0 corner kick advantage and an 11-1 shooting disparity. Finally, Stone closed out the scoring with 7:38 left in the contest when a failed clearing attempt by the Eagle defense set up the strike opportunity on a platter, and Stone one-touched a shot through the crowded box and by Lucio.

The Golden Eagles out-shot its hosts by a 24-3 margin, led by four shots by junior Lauren Walter.

Senior Chloe Griffin was called upon to make one save, completing her third solo shutout of the season.