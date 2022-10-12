LETTER: The Catholic Intellectual Tradition

The Catholic Intellectual Tradition

Recently, Justice Alito spoke to a group of law students at a Catholic university. He focused on the connection between Constitutional Originalism and the Catholic Intellectual Tradition.

In his draft opinion, leaked in May 2022, Alito referenced the "common law" as related to abortion and the Catholic Intellectual Tradition. He specifically relied on two icons of Catholic Intellectual Jurisprudence from the late 1500s and mid 1600s, Sir Edward Coke and Sir Matthew Hale.

Both men were born into the upper class, and both were instrumental in the prosecution and execution of witches in Britain because God commanded "Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live." Exodus 22:18.

They were following the Hebrew Intellectual Tradition of Jurisprudence established by Moses between 1446 – 1406 B.C.E.

Speaking of Coke and Hale, Alito acknowledged "the era's outdated knowledge of embryology." But Alito is ignorant of the why and how birth defects associated with the embryology of humans and animals occur.

Moses quotes God, but the Lord answered, "Who makes people able to speak or makes them deaf or unable to speak? Who gives them sight or makes them blind? Don't you know that I am the one who does these things?" Exodus 4:11 CEV

Google and read "Learn More about Birth Defects | CDC." "About one in every 33 babies is born with a birth defect," according to the CDC's web site.

According to Pastor Rick Warren, author of "The Purpose Driven Life" -- "He (God) custom-made your body just the way he wanted it. He also decided when you would be born and how long you would live. He planned the days of your life in advance, choosing the exact time of your birth and death ... every person was designed with a purpose in mind."

So, according to the Hebrew, Catholic, and Christian Intellectual Traditions, God is responsible for not just the blind, mute and deaf, but for all birth defects ranging from cleft palates, conjoined twins, to anencephaly and acrania.

Anencephaly and acrania are defects in which a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull. In babies with acrania, the brain is fully exposed, there is no skull or skin protecting the brain.

Almost all babies born with anencephaly and acrania will die shortly after birth.

To speak of Hebrew, Catholic, and Christian Tradition as Intellectual, is an oxymoron as proven by modern embryology and gynecology.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs