Los wins 5A state tennis title

Siloam Springs senior Olha Los won the Class 5A girls state singles championship on Tuesday.

Los defeated Little Rock Parkview's Emmory Simmons by medical default. Simmons won the first set 6-2, but Los was ahead 2-1 in the second set when Simmons had to withdraw, which gave Los the victory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Los defeated Shallya Anand of Pulaski Academy 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the championship match.

On Monday, Los won her first two matches.

She defeated Breanna Townley of Hot Springs Lakeside 6-0, 6-4 in the opening round on Monday morning.

Los then defeated Samantha Holt of West Memphis 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.

Overall, the Lady Panthers finished as Class 5A state runner-up.

In girls doubles, the Siloam Springs team of juniors Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley were defeated by the Hot Springs Lakeside duo of Mia Francioni and Campbell Wood 6-3, 6-3, on Monday in the opening round.