New officer installation

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Civitan Area Two Director Dale DeReign (back row), inducts new officers for the Civitan Club of Siloam Springs on Thursday. The new officers are (left to right) Julie Siemens, secretary; Rhonda O'Donnell, treasurer; Missy Morris, president-elect; and Debbie Stripling, president.

