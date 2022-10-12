October is the time to ‘Think Pink’

Black and orange may not be the only colors you associate with October. Chances are you'll also see friends, family and co-workers donning pink ribbons for breast cancer awareness this month.

Though we usually associate pink with women, it's important to know that breast cancer affects people of all genders. In America, 264,000 women and 2,400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer annually.

To make sure you "think pink," here are three ways to take care of yourself.

Know the risks

Those at higher risk include people who are or were:

• Diagnosed with the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutation.

• Exposed to diethylstilbestrol – a form of estrogen prescribed to pregnant women between 1940 and 1971.

• Exposed to hormones for longer periods, such as those who started menstruating before age 12 or went through menopause after 55.

• Older than 50.

• Overweight or have obesity.

• Pregnant after age 30, did not breastfeed or never had a full-term pregnancy.

• Previous breast cancer survivors or have a family history of it.

• Radiation therapy patients before age 30.

• Transgender men, as excess testosterone can also be converted to estrogen in the body.

• Transgender or taken hormone therapy, specifically estrogen, for five or more years.

Schedule your annual screening mammogram

October serves as a reminder for women to schedule their annual screening mammogram. For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages. To schedule a screening mammogram at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, call (479) 215-3420 today. Patients do not need a referral for a screening mammogram.

For American College of Radiology recommendations, visit acr.org. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. An order from a physician or qualified healthcare provider is not required, but the patient must provide a physician/provider name when an appointment is made.

If the patient does not have a physician/provider, a list will be provided for selection. All mammogram reports will be sent to the physician/provider, and the patient is responsible for follow-up. Check with your insurance provider to confirm coverage for a screening mammogram.

Watch for changes

If you notice changes in your breasts between scheduled screenings, notify your doctor immediately. This includes lumps, hard knots, thickening, swelling, dimpling or puckering of breast tissue.

You might also notice darkening or reddening of breast tissue, change in size or shape of the breast, new pain in one spot that doesn't go away, itchy rashes around the nipple or nipple discharge.