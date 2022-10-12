ON TAP

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Langston7 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Colcord at Wyandotte7 p.m.

Kansas at Kiefer7 p.m.

Watts at Oaks7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th4/4:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LR Christian at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma City at JBU women1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at JBU men3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Van Buren Classic9/9:45 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Van Buren Classic10:30/11:15 a.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Bentonville5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Dardanelle at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Mid-America Christian5 p.m.

JBU men at Mid-America Christian7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Overall State TournamentTBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

