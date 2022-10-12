ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Langston7 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Colcord at Wyandotte7 p.m.
Kansas at Kiefer7 p.m.
Watts at Oaks7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th4/4:30 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LR Christian at Siloam Springs7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma City at JBU women1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at JBU men3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Van Buren Classic9/9:45 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Van Buren Classic10:30/11:15 a.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs JV at Bentonville5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Dardanelle at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Mid-America Christian5 p.m.
JBU men at Mid-America Christian7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Overall State TournamentTBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs6 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.