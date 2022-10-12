OPINION: Four amendments on Nov. ballot; ‘most are stinkers’

There are some parting 'gifts' for voters to decide on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

One, Amendment 3, is a sneaky little proposal that comes straight from former Bible-thumping State Senator Jason Rapert of Conway in particular.

It is, of course, couched under the framework of 'religion,' and only those who fall under the hypnotic spell of Rapert and his Holy Ghost ministries, or some other sect of the same ilk, would even want to tamper with an amendment to the state's constitution on religion.

Please DO NOT (my emphasis) be misled on this proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution.

Rapert, in reality, is the author of Amendment 3 – the Constitutional Amendment to Create the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment," as a popular title.

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, in his proposal that makes religion in Arkansas other than the freedom it already enjoys at every level.

What Rapert wants to be able to do, when the courts tell him that he has broken a law, thus denying the freedom of any other religion, that he can be able to sue or seek redress for his own religious actions.

He seeks to set up the premise that no forms of government -- state or any other form of organized government, i.e., quorum court, city council or other elected body -- can do anything limiting the true freedom of religion.

For example: If he wants to stand out in the busy street at noon and preach, he cannot be arrested for blocking the roadway and causing a traffic jam.

Another equally 'stinking' try to get voter approval is Arkansas Issue 2, the 60% Supermajority Vote Requirement for Constitutional Amendments and Ballot Initiatives Measure, on the ballot in Arkansas as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.

A "yes" vote requires a 60% supermajority vote of approval from voters to adopt constitutional amendments (legislatively referred and citizen-initiated) and citizen-initiated state statutes. Not the typical 50% plus one vote to win approval.

A "no" vote opposes requiring a 60% supermajority vote of approval from voters to adopt constitutional amendments (legislatively referred and citizen-initiated) and citizen-initiated state statutes, thereby continuing to require a simple majority vote of approval for adoption.

Confused? Vote No on this one for sure.

There is no reason to change this bedrock standard of the voting booth.

Currently, ballot measures in Arkansas require a simple majority (50%+1) vote for approval. This amendment would amend the state constitution to require a three-fifths 60% supermajority vote of approval from voters to adopt constitutional amendments.

The supermajority requirement would not apply to veto referendums, which would continue to require a simple majority (50%+1) vote for approval.

Do other states have supermajority requirements for ballot measures? The simple answer is "NO."

Constitutional amendments, whether citizen-initiated or legislatively referred, require approval by voters in a statewide election to become a part of the state's constitution except in Delaware.

As of 2021, 38 states required a simple majority vote (50%+1) for a proposed constitutional amendment to be adopted.

In 11 states, voters must approve a proposed constitutional amendment by more than a simple majority or by some rule that combines different criteria such as taxes, land use, bonds, etc. Still, such an uneven rule is confusing.

Issue One is the amendment giving the General Assembly, the members of the state Senate and the state House of Representatives the right to call themselves into session by a vote of its membership.

Currently, only the Governor can call a special session of the Legislature.

And some, like the departing state Sen. Rapert, have never liked that rule.

The 135 members of the General Assembly cannot call themselves into session – only the Governor can.

Let's leave that rule alone.

Arkansas needs just one voice, an elected voice by all, to say let's meet, not 135 who think they should call themselves back to work at the drop of a hat.

There is a fourth question on the ballot about recreational marijuana – more on Issue No. 4 later.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.