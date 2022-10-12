OPINION: Seeking the ‘Superior’ rating

I was once a member of an early '70s singing group. Now, we weren't Led Zeppelin, or the Carpenters, or even Black Oak Arkansas. (Or was it White Oak Arkansas? Or Red Oak Arkansas? Post Oak Arkansas? I don't remember.)

We called ourselves the "Living Word Quartet," and as the name suggests, we were a gospel singing group, based in the bucolic little town of De Queen, Arkansas. The other members of the group were Anita Hooker, Tim Caplinger, and Michael Curtis. Vicki Miller was our pianist.

Our touring season was limited to the months of April, May and June. This was due to the fact that those months encompassed the season of talent surveys at local churches. We rarely sang in churches outside of those months.

The "talent survey" was a Missionary Baptist invention, I think, and was designed to, uhm, survey the talent that could be found in the churches in specific geographical areas of a state. Those areas were usually bounded by associations of churches called, uhm, associations.

Anyway, we'd pile into cars on a specified night and go to a church in, say, Dierks. There, individuals and groups would perform in front of three judges who would give them a critical assessment of their talents and then give them a score based on that assessment.

There were four categories bounded by those scores: The coveted Superior rating, which was the top category. Next was the Excellent rating.

Then the Fair rating. Then there was the, uh, let's just call it the rating you got if you should have stayed home.

Regardless of which rating you got, every judge would write on the judging form, "Keep singing!" or "Keep playing!" They had to. It was a rule.

We coveted the Superior Rating because it qualified us to go the State Talent Survey, which was conducted as part of the State Youth Meeting every June.We would go to churches in Hot Springs, or Little Rock, or, uhm, Malvern and sing in front of three judges again, and if you got a Superior Rating you got a nice certificate and maybe even a plaque. (The number of certificates and plaques now sitting in church closets and attics is probably uncountable.)

Another highlight of State Youth Meeting week was eating out at places we rarely got to visit otherwise. In Hot Springs it was McLard's or Stubbys'. In Little Rock it was Casa Bonita. And in Malvern it was, uhm, it was ... well, I forget.

Eventually the talent survey went the way of the dinosaurs. But I like to think that it made us better musicians, and that led to better church choirs and orchestras. And the next generation, following our lead, developed praise teams, taking the torch we passed to it and making church music its own.

And whatever you find at your church, whether it's a choir, or orchestra, or praise team, or some combination of them all, here's hoping its members keep playing and singing, and do so to honor and give glory to God.

Soli Deo Gloria.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.