Panthers take third at Springdale Schools Invitational

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team placed third in the Springdale Schools Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Springdale Har-Ber won the meet with 26 points, followed by Bentonville High with 71 and Siloam Springs 87. Springdale High placed fourth at 142, followed by Providence Academy 163, Ozark Catholic 200, Don Tyson 206, Gravette 222, Farmington 250, Founders Classical Academy 268, Haas Hall Bentonville 310, Pottsville 322, Huntsville 337 and Thaden School 349.

Levi Fox led the Panthers with a seventh-place finish of 16 minutes, 58.72 seconds, while Nathan Hawbaker was ninth at 17:04.15.

Freshman Chance Cunningham, in his first varsity race, finished 21st with a time of 17:21.55, just ahead of brother Wilson Cunningham, who was 22nd at 17:21.82.

Tommy Seitz placed 33rd at 18:02.83, while Billy Samoff took 38th at 18:13.88 and Riley Harrison 50th to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Noah Granderson finished 56th at 18:43.54, while Sterling Maples was 60th at 18:53.23, Jacob Seauve 72nd at 19:22.60, Jared Brewer 81st at 19:39.22 and Barrett Eldridge 82nd at 19:42.26.

Caleb Wallace ran a time of 20:12.67 with Anthony Cruz at 20:16.21, followed by Zane Pickering 20:28.24 and Parker Malonson 21:59.71.

Varsity girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fifth overall in the high school girls meet.

Har-Ber won the meet with 54 points, followed by Bentonville 73, Gravette 119, Springdale High 133, Siloam Springs 157, Kingston 160, Providence Academy 178, Pottsville 194, Shiloh Christian 206, Alma 230, Ozark Catholic 248 and Thaden School 332.

Freshman Vanessa Frias, in her first varsity race, finished second overall with a time of 20:16.74.

Claire Jagger finished 23rd at 22:06.06, with Faith Harris taking 44th at 23:37.26, Caroline Dewey 62nd at 24:49.35, Avery Carter 63rd at 24:50.07, Haylee Fox 69th at 25:24.87 and Gracie Floyd 77th at 25:42.84 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Anna Floyd finished 77th at 26:15.51, with Malia Lykins 80th at 26:21.12, Laura Fields 81st at 26:24.30, Ava Jones 83rd at 26:33.09 and Elizabeth Humphries 84th at 26:33.57.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys placed third out of four teams, which were running 5Ks.

Bentonville won the meet with 19 points, while Springdale Central was second at 56, Siloam Springs 81, Shiloh Christian 91.

Corbett Stephenson placed 14th at 18:47.94 with Blake Kuykendall 19th at 19:37.41 and Sebastian Romero 20th at 19:38.58.

Boone Eldridge finished 21st at 19:38.82, Morgan Lloyd 37th at 21:30.87, David Dewey 43rd at 22:19.95 and Deacon Maples 52nd at 24:30.08.

Ninth-grade girls

Two ninth-grade girls participated in the ninth-grade race, falling two short of being able to field a team score.

Payton Lesso placed 15th at 24:34.16, with Ava Scarberough 16th at 24:51.44.

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs' seventh- and eighth-grade boys placed second overall in the junior high boys division.

Bentonville Fulbright took first place with 27 points, followed by Siloam Springs 115, Bentonville Washington 119, Gravette 132, Fayetteville Ramay 151, Springdale Central 154, Fayetteville Woodland 191, Farmington 229, Springdale Southwest 231, St. Vincent De Paul 236, Founders 307, Pottsville 325, Don Tyson 346, Springdale Lakeside 371, Kingston 425.

Gaige Thompson led the Panthers with a sixth-place time of 11:17.14, while Cooper Bunker was 16th at 11:55.26 and Sully Christians 24th at 12:23.67.

River Hall was 28th at 12:34.38, while Melvin Chavez was 34th at 12:40.53, Parker Wilson 37th at 12:45.59, Nico Lloyd 43rd at 12:50.73, Nathaniel Haak 44th at 12:52.29 and Nathan Palmer 60th at 13:17.07.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Eli Nofire 13:58.29, Sam Wallace 14:07.14, Nathaniel Brennes 14:09.78, Kobe Rogers 14:15.09, Jeremiah Castaneda 14:59.61, Efrain Garcia 15:20.94, Oliver Posey 15:24.91 and Jonathan Green 15:38.44.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs' seventh- and eighth-grade girls placed seventh in the junior high girls meet.

Bentonville Fulbright placed first overall with 56 points, followed by St. Vincent De Paul 98, Bentonville Washington 110, Fayetteville Ramay 148, Fayetteville Woodland 155, Springdale Central 155, Siloam Springs 162, Providence Academy 205, Pottsville 211, Kingston 270, Elkins 321, Springdale George 330, Springdale Southwest 337 and Don Tyson 378.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with a seventh-place finish of 13:03.91, while Hope Nam was 26th at 14:00.74, Amelia Thomas 28th at 14:08.90 and Sawyer Smith 35th at 14:25.12.

Presley LaBeff placed 68th at 15:12.55, while Hannah Luttrell was 78th at 15:29.68 and Anne Claborn 87th at 15:45.64 and Natalie Nichols 88th at 15:46.09.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Bella Shultz 16:02.53, Brayleigh Scarberough 17:27.07 and Sidney Burns 18:03.31.