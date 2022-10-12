Primavera Garden Club holds first meeting of season

The Primavera Garden Club resumed the season with its first meeting at the Memorial Park in Siloam Springs on Sept. 27.

We had the perfect weather for an outdoor meeting. We began our meeting with passing out our new booklet with our upcoming monthly schedules created by our club president, Sandy Martin.

We said our group prayer, then munched on wonderful cookies made by Susan Fitton while discussing plans and donations led by Marilyn Holliday the club Treasurer.

Cathi Coleman read a fun and informative article about dead heading mums or most flowering plants. She then gifted the lovely mum to Sandy Martin.

Marilyn Holliday had the evening's program. She, with the help of Sandy Martin, taught the group how to create seed balls. Once these balls are rolled into flower seeds and dried you can toss them out anywhere that needs color: In your yard, driving down the road, just toss a seed ball out the window for a surprise in a few weeks of flowers and color.

It was a delightful time of meeting gardening friends and reuniting after a few months of separation.