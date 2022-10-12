Seventh-grade football runs over Prairie Grove

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team picked up a 36-6 win at Prairie Grove on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Panthers had 237 rushing yards behind the offensive line of Cale Sutulovich, Kyle Honn, Silas Brewer, Liam Comfort and Robert Fletcher.

Braxton Russell led the Panthers (2-3-1) with 74 rushing yards with one touchdown and one two-point conversion.

Austin Lee had 71 rushing yards, including a 32-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.

Jayden Coleman had 61 yards rushing, which included a 50-yard touchdown run. Adam Turner also had a short touchdown run.

Kaiden Allen threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Dean Floyd. Allen also scored a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Allen and Russell had six tackles each, while Floyd had five tackles. Zachary Bias had three tackles and caused and recovered a fumble. Brooks Carson had four tackles with two sacks. Caden Noel had an interception.

Siloam Springs lost the 'B' game 14-6. Jett Briles had 52 rushing yards, while Austin Lee had 16-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, Jayden Olenick had four tackles.

The Panthers are back in action at home Thursday, Oct. 13, against Greenwood.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade team was defeated 28-14 at Prairie Grove on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Fabian Lara and Mason Short had rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, which fell to 2-3 overall on the season.

Jonathan Hyde rushed for a two-point conversion.

The ninth-graders are back in action at home Thursday, Oct. 13, against Greenwood.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team lost 30-8 at Greenwood on Monday, Oct. 10.

Blake Pack ran for a long touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for the Panthers' score, and Fredy Renderos ran in the two-point conversion play.

The Panthers' next game at home against Darndanelle on Oct. 17 was canceled due to Dardanelle not having enough players, according to SSMS eighth-grade coach Dwain Pippin.

Siloam Springs' next game will be Oct. 24 at home against Harrison.