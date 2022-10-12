Siloam Springs school officials release statement regarding dangerous TikTok challenge

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Siloam Springs School District officials released a statement regarding the "One Chip" challenge.

The challenge, which features people eating a chip laced with incredibly hot peppers, has erupted throughout schools across the nation, sending kids to the hospital and striking fear in parents, teachers and administrators.

"The latest TikTok Challenge called the 'One Chip' challenge is a health risk and cannot be tolerated at Siloam Springs School District," said the statement.

It continued, saying "Many TikTok (and other social media) challenges can include acts of physical harm, health risks, criminal mischief, theft, harassment, disorderly conduct and more."

The statement claims that students can face more than just health consequences for participating in the challenge. "Students involved in such challenges may be charged with criminal offenses and/or subject to school discipline including suspension and expulsion because they chose to participate."

School officials are urging parents and guardians to not only be aware of this challenge and its effects, but to have conversations with their students about it.