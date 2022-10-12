Siloam Springs woman accused in motorcyclist’s death on I-49

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a crash on Interstate 49 that killed a motorcyclist.

Carla Alejandra Torres, 30, was released from the Benton County Jail after posting a $60,000 bond. She was arrested in connection with negligent homicide, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving while intoxicated, refusing chemical test, failure to change address on driver's license and reckless driving.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against her.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police arrived at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 49 north of exit 93, according to a probable cause affidavit. Torres was driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu, according to the affidavit.

John Molz told a trooper he was riding his motorcycle with Larry Carpenter, according to the affidavit. Molz said he saw headlights approaching very quickly and the vehicle hit the back of Carpenter's motorcycle, according to the affidavit.

Molz said the car almost hit him, and he saw Carpenter's motorcycle was on the car's front bumper, according to the affidavit. Molz tried to check on Carpenter but was unable to stop traffic and another vehicle hit Carpenter, according to the affidavit.

The trooper noticed Torres' eyes were bloodshot and watery and she had an odor of intoxicants; Torres refused to blow on the portable breath test, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested for driving while intoxicated but was adamant she hadn't hit a motorcycle, according to the affidavit.

An 8-year-old passenger in Torres' car told one of the troopers Torres had run over four lights and traffic cones, according to the affidavit. He asked her to stop driving, and Torres threatened to slap him if he didn't shut up after the crash, the affidavit states.

The troopers' investigation concluded Carpenter's motorcycle was in the right lane when hit by Torres' Malibu, according to the affidavit. Carpenter landed in the right lane and was hit by another car, the affidavit states.

The troopers obtained a warrant to get a blood sample from Torres, according to the affidavit.

Torres' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.