New look for JBU men’s basketball

The John Brown men's basketball team will have a decidedly different look when the Golden Eagles take the court for the 2022-23 season.

Gone are the mainstays of the last four to five seasons in All-Americans like Densier Carnes and Luke Harper or All-Conference selections like Ira Perrier, Rokas Grabliauskas or even solid contributors like Brenton Toussaint or Nemanja Obradovic.

To put it succinctly, "We lost a ton," said head coach Jason Beschta (138-99), who is entering his eighth season.

"Now it's a chance for people to step up this year in new roles and create new roles and be a new team than we've ever been," Beschta said. "It's kind of fun."

Beschta said he's sort of felt like an NBA coach the last couple of years with the established talent and building around that. This year, he said, it's more like a first-year college coach.

"It could look daunting or energizing," he said. "It's exciting to see what can happen with this."

The cupboard is far from bare for the Golden Eagles (19-12, 12-10 in 2021-22), who open the season at 7:35 p.m. Friday against Barclay (Kan.) in the annual Toilet Paper Game.

JBU returns senior guard Payton Guiot, who is the leading returning scorer at 12.1 points per game.

Guiot (6-1, Paragould) started only 11 of 29 games, but was the Golden Eagles' top 3-point shooter at 39 percent (90 of 231).

"He was in a backup role last year with all we had," Beschta said. "I don't think he played near his potential, and I don't think I used him near his potential as a coach. This year he has been a dude. He's not just a shooter. He's Steph Curry out there for us. His handles are ridiculous, attacking the basket, finishing. He's our leading assist guy. He's doing it all."

Joining Guiot in the backcourt is senior guard D.J. Ellis (6-0, North Aurora, Ill.), who averaged 10.9 points per game.

"Those two as a backcourt are going to be really good together," Beschta said. "D.J., since spring of last year, has been playing a high level of basketball. He can move pretty well. He's a competitor with a little chip on his shoulder. It's nice to have some guys with some of that."

Junior Noah Taylor (5-10, Dallas) was the Golden Eagles' third-leading scorer during the covid-19 year of winter 2021 as a freshman. He averaged 4.4 points per game as a sophomore.

"Last year, I don't know why there was a lid on the basket," Beschta said. "Noah is one of the hardest workers, but he took his game up a notch from shooter and energy guy. Plus he can get things going off the dribble, and he's playing at a different level."

Senior James Beckom (6-3, Bentonville) is another returner who's been a solid contributor the last three years. Beckom averaged 4.2 points and does a lot of the little things to help a team win, his coach said.

"You know what you're going to get with him," Beschta said. "It's tough to match his energy level. Defensively he can be a juggernaut. He could be the best offensive rebounder in our league if he gets the minutes."

Latrell Maitland (6-1, London) was on the All-Sooner Athletic Conference Freshman Team last year and has improved his game, Beschta said.

Boaz Camp (6-9, Tulsa Regent Prep) was a redshirt last year and Sterling Morphis, a 6-2 junior, are also back.

The Golden Eagles did sign several newcomers, including two transfers.

Tyren Collins, a 6-7 senior from Muldrow, Okla., comes to JBU from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Collins can play both the four- and five-man positions.

Benjamin Agwu Eme (6-9, Abirba, Nigeria) also came from NEO A&M and has good touch around the basket and plays physical while rebounding very well, Beschta said.

Lucas Gabani, a 6-7 freshman from Bolivar, Mo., gives the Golden Eagles another big body.

Malachi Reeves, a 6-4 guard from Lexington, S.C., is one of two JBU players to come via Link Year Prep in Missouri. Another is 6-7 forward Tristan Batie from Gravette.

Reeves has a chance to be a starter for the Golden Eagles, Beschta said, while Batie is a good shooter.

Freshman Josh Stewart (6-4) of Siloam Springs is also in the mix.

"Josh is strong and really skilled," Beschta said. "For a freshman, he's really deliberate and poised."

Junior guard Amos Adeyemo and Morphis are two walk-ons for the Golden Eagles.

Beschta said the Sooner Athletic Conference will be a tough one again with the ever-going player movement through the transfer portal.

"Our league's going to be a bear," he said. "On paper this league looks like a monster."