Goats
by
Randy Moll
| October 18, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Adleigh Munise of Logan 4-H
Goats
Alexis Venske of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
Alyssa Chamberlin of Logan 4-H
Andrew Lindsay of Centeron 4-H Division Reserve Champion Junior Doe
Baylor Elsea of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
Declan Powers of Bentonville 4-H
Ellieanna R. Scribner of Bloomfield 4-H
Emma Millsap of Bloomfield 4-H
Garrett Haley of Town & County 4-H Grand Champion Commercial Doe
Hillary Harris of Town & Country 4-H Best in Breed and Show
Kate Tooker of Cave Springs 4-H
Kayden Smith of Outdoor Adventures 4-H
Kelli McGarrah of Maysville 4-H Division Reserve Champion Yearling Doe
Laney Brown of Maysville 4-H Grand Commercial Doe
Lauren Venske of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
Levi Brandon of Gravette FFA Kidded by Exhibitor, Grand Breeding Goat
Luke Coffee of Gravette FFA Best Udder
Sam Mayo of Centerton 4-H
Trinity Jacks of Maysville 4-H Best in Breed Nigerian Senior Doe
Zoey Hinojosa of Apple Spur 4-H Grand Champion Market Goat
Aiden Holt of Centerton 4-H
Belvia Powers of Bentonville 4-H
Brea Holt of Centerton 4-H
Brooklyn Luedecke of Bloomfield 4-H
Caleb Pilgrim of Ozark Youth Shooting Sports
Hailey L. Harris of Gravette FFA
Isabell Carnahan of Maysville 4-H
Jake Mayo of Centerton 4-H
Lanie Newsom of Bloomfield 4-H
Lillianna Morris of Rogers Heritage FFA
Lily McNelly of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
Madilyn Luedecke of Bloomfield 4-H
Teagan Pilgrim of Ozark Youth Shooting Sports
Wyatt Carnahan of Maysville 4-H
Print Headline: Goats
