Goats

by Randy Moll | October 18, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Adleigh Munise of Logan 4-H

  photo  Alexis Venske of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
  
  photo  Alyssa Chamberlin of Logan 4-H
  
  photo  Andrew Lindsay of Centeron 4-H Division Reserve Champion Junior Doe
  
  photo  Baylor Elsea of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
  
  photo  Declan Powers of Bentonville 4-H
  
  photo  Ellieanna R. Scribner of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Emma Millsap of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Garrett Haley of Town & County 4-H Grand Champion Commercial Doe
  
  photo  Hillary Harris of Town & Country 4-H Best in Breed and Show
  
  photo  Kate Tooker of Cave Springs 4-H
  
  photo  Kayden Smith of Outdoor Adventures 4-H
  
  photo  Kelli McGarrah of Maysville 4-H Division Reserve Champion Yearling Doe
  
  photo  Laney Brown of Maysville 4-H Grand Commercial Doe
  
  photo  Lauren Venske of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
  
  photo  Levi Brandon of Gravette FFA Kidded by Exhibitor, Grand Breeding Goat
  
  photo  Luke Coffee of Gravette FFA Best Udder
  
  photo  Sam Mayo of Centerton 4-H
  
  photo  Trinity Jacks of Maysville 4-H Best in Breed Nigerian Senior Doe
  
  photo  Zoey Hinojosa of Apple Spur 4-H Grand Champion Market Goat
  
  photo  Aiden Holt of Centerton 4-H
  
  photo  Belvia Powers of Bentonville 4-H
  
  photo  Brea Holt of Centerton 4-H
  
  photo  Brooklyn Luedecke of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Caleb Pilgrim of Ozark Youth Shooting Sports
  
  photo  Hailey L. Harris of Gravette FFA
  
  photo  Isabell Carnahan of Maysville 4-H
  
  photo  Jake Mayo of Centerton 4-H
  
  photo  Lanie Newsom of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Lillianna Morris of Rogers Heritage FFA
  
  photo  Lily McNelly of Gravette Gleamers 4-H
  
  photo  Madilyn Luedecke of Bloomfield 4-H
  
  photo  Teagan Pilgrim of Ozark Youth Shooting Sports
  
  photo  Wyatt Carnahan of Maysville 4-H
  

