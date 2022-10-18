Sign in
Replica edition
Hogs
by
Randy Moll
| October 18, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Annabelle Grace Bell of Decatur FFA Champion AOB Hog
Hogs
Aubrey Dickinson of Gentry FFA Reserve Champion Market Hog
Colton Bell of Decatur FFA Supreme Overall Gilt
Dax Dickinson of Outdoor Adventures 4-H Grand Champion Market Hog
Kayla Philpott of Gentry FFA Grand Champion Commercial Gilt
Rhandell Fipps of Decatur FFA Reserve Champion Gilt
Annie Janes of Decatur FFA, Reserve AOB
California Harrington of Decatur FFA
Jacob Moorman of Siloam Springs FFA, Grand Birkshire
Lydia Roughley of Town & Country 4-H
Natalie Campen of Bloomfield 4-H
Tenley Patterson of Bloomfield 4-H
Whitley Vore of Gravette Gleamers 4-H, Reserve Duroc Gilt
Print Headline: Hogs
