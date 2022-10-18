Sign in
Lambs

by Randy Moll | October 18, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Addison Robins of Bloomfield 4-H

  photo  Brooklyn Teague of Siloam Springs FFA Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
  
  photo  Emilio Smith Gomez of Decatur FFA
  
  photo  Landen Watsen of Battlefield 4-H
  
  photo  Zach Hinojosa of Apple Spur 4-H
  
  photo  Kimberly Caswell of Gentry FFA
  
  photo  Wyatt Moore of Bloomfield 4-H
  

Lambs

