Board approves permit for 2nd Jiffy Trip

Planning commissioners voted to approve a significant development permit for a second Jiffy Trip during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

If approved by the city board on Nov. 1, Jiffy Trip will build its second location in Siloam Springs at the 500 block of West U.S. Highway 412 in front of the old Franklin Electric building in the Siloam Warehouse addition.

Jiffy Trip is looking to construct a 6,536 square-foot station with a drive-through window, according to Planner 1 Maegan Thomas.

The property will use all existing entrances to the property and not propose any new ones, Thomas said. Jiffy Trip is also proposing to construct a sidewalk on South Elm Street which will also connect to Highway 412, Thomas said.

Trees will surround all sides of the site and there will be a 10-foot buffer in the interior of the site, Thomas said. City staff is recommending approval with two needed conditions, Thomas said.

For the first condition, Jiffy Trip must file drainage easements as directed by the city engineer and the second condition requires the applicant to remove paving on the second and third lot of the Siloam Warehouse Addition and add a greenspace buffer, Thomas said.

Commissioner Isaac McKinney said he was unclear on where the greenspace buffer will be and how much of the pavement will be removed.

Thomas told McKinney that Jiffy Trip is addressing it on their plans. There will be a 10-foot buffer on the interiors and it goes all the way around the site and the plans also show a 10-foot buffer on the exterior of the property, Thomas said.

Commissioner Katie Rennard asked if Jiffy Trip will have all three entrances lead into the station. Thomas said there will be an entrance coming in from Highway 412 and one from South Elm Street.

The third entrance is not an entrance but a connection from the Siloam Warehouse Addition to the proposed gas station, Thomas said. The commissioners then voted unanimously to approve the permit.

Planning commissioners also approved and heard the following items:

• Meeting minutes for the Sept. 13 planning commission meeting.

Development permits

• Rezoning development permit to rezone 409 N. Country Club Rd. from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-1A (Light commercial). this item will go before the city board on Nov. 1.

• Rezoning development permit to rezone the 1800 to 1900 block of Brashear's Road form R-2 (Residential medium) to C-2 (Roadway commercial). This item will go before the city board on Nov. 1.

• Preliminary plat development permit for the 22100-2200 block of Davidson Road. This item will go before the city board on Nov. 1.

Board approved permit

• Final Plat development permit for the 2400-2600 block of East Kenwood. St. This item went before the city board on Oct. 4.

Staff approved. permits

• Lot consolidation permit for 930 East Jefferson St. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Oct. 18.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 100 block of South Oak Hill Street. This item went before the city board on Sept. 20.

• Lot consolidation permit for 224 S. College St. This item went before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 20200 block of Bill Young Road - Parcel 15-11283-000. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Nov. 1.

• Lot line adjustment permit for the 2300 block of Lawlis Road. This item is estimated to before the city board on Nov. 1.

• Lot split development permit for 910 Raines Rd. This item is awaiting final plan submittal before receiving an estimated date to go before the city board.

• Lot split development permit for the 1600-1700 block of East Highway 412 - Parcel 03-00349-000. This item went before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot split development permit for the Lots 1 and 2 of the 900 block of West Benton Street. This item went before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot split development permit for 3095 North Mount Olive Street. This item went before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot split development permit for 21733 Carousel Dr. This item went before the city board on Oct. 4.