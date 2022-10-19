Colcord remain unbeaten; Oaks downs Watts

Colcord scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and rolled to a 55-7 win over Wyandotte to remain unbeaten on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Hornets (7-0, 4-0 District A-7) amassed 434 yards of offense, including 242 rushing yards while holding Wyandotte (1-6, 0-5) to 76 total yards.

Gabe Winfield rushed for the game's opening touchdown and later passed for three TDs -- a five-yard pass to Treyden Larmon for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and two more TDs in the second on a 58-yard pass to Jesse Martinez and a four-yard strike to Eyan Williams.

Cooper Mott ran for a pair of touchdowns, a 1-yard score in the first quarter and a four-yard run in the second to put the Hornets up 42-0 at halftime.

Cade Linn ran for a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Malachi January had a 53-yard run in the fourth.

Winfield completed 11 of 14 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Larmon caught four passes for 46 yards, while Martinez had two receptions for 59 yards, Williams two catches for 16 yards, Asaskey Pendry two catches for 27 yards and Manuel Bocanegra one catch for 44 yards.

Mott led all rushers with nine carries for 111 yards, while January had 59 yards on two carries, Linn 37 yards on one carry and Pendry 35 yards on two carries.

Diego Trillo had two solo tackles, five assisted tackles and an interception on defense, while Linn had two solo tackles and six assisted. Justin Robinette led with three solo tackles and two assisted tackles.

The Hornets are back in action Friday, Oct. 21, at home against Fairland.

Oaks 30, Watts 22

Malakye Hawley scored four touchdowns and Kindle Sullateskee added three point-after-touchdowns as Oaks defeated Watts 30-22 at Tucker Field in Oaks.

"Malakye has become our leader and his play the last two weeks has been exceptional," said Oaks coach David Perkins.

Oaks improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in District C-3. Watts dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

"Jakeb Walker stepped in at running back with his first start after missing the last three weeks and was better than I expected," Perkins said.

"Kindle and Damian (Hawley), both freshmen, have also stepped up as starters. This win goes a long ways in helping us achieve a playoff spot."

Oaks plays at Coyle on Friday, while Watts hosts Copan.

Kiefer 52, Kansas 24

The Kansas Comets fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in District 2A-7 after a loss at undefeated Kiefer (7-0, 4-0).

The Comets host Okmulgee on Friday.