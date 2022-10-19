Eighth-grade volleyball wins at Greenwood

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-0 win at Greenwood on Monday, Oct. 17.

The Lady Panthers won a marathon first set 28-26 and then completed the sweep with a 25-21 win in the second set.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Lady Panthers picked up a 2-0 win at home against Farmington.

Siloam Springs won the first set 25-22, 25-12.

The Lady Panthers (15-5-2) were scheduled to play at Bentonville Grimsley on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action with their final game of the season Thursday at Harrison.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade 'A' team was defeated 2-0 (25-9, 25-4) at Greenwood on Monday, Oct. 17. The B team also lost 2-0 (25-8, 25-14).

On Thursday, Oct. 13, the 'A' team lost at home to Farmington 2-0 (25-7, 25-16). The 'B' team was defeated 2-0 (25-12, 25-12).

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Bentonville Grimsley on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The seventh-grade teams are back in action with their final game of the season Thursday at Harrison.