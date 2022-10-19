Herald-Leader obituaries for Oct. 19, 2022

Danny Dean Dixon

Danny Dean Dixon, 75, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 11, 1947, in Westville, Okla., to Joseph Allen Dixon and Laura Grace Self Dixon.

He married Linda Eve Anderson on June 28, 1968, in Stilwell, Okla. He entered the U.S. Navy at an early age and served with honor during the Vietnam War. After the service he worked for Brand Rex for 32 years and then for Allen Canning company for 12 years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife of the home; one son, Russell Dixon (Rhoda) of Westville; one daughter Deanna Crook (Jeremiah) of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two sisters, Patricia Dixon-Reponon and Karen Crittenden, both of Watts, Okla.; one brother, Joseph Allen Dixon III of Bakersfield, Calif.; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, along with many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.



Emma Louella Padgett

Emma Louella Padgett, 88, of Siloam Springs, AR, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family

Louella was born on April 1, 1934, to Eugene and Martha Lee Cuzick in Liberty Hill, AR. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952. In July of 1953, she moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan, to marry the love of her life, Bert. They celebrated 69 years together and were best friends. Together they had two sons, Dennis and Rodney.

Louella was a graduate of Nationall Beauty College. She and Bert purchased Roberts Hair Fashions in 1960 and were owners/operators for over 35 years. Louella was an award-winning stylist and won many competitions in her career. In 1996, they retired and moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to be near their families.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. She loved singing and playing music with Bert. For many years they have been playing at the Senior Center and for their Bible study group and other various venues with the "Cornbread and Milk" family gospel bluegrass group. Louella was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Most of all she will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit.

Louella is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bert Padgett; her sons, Dennis (Vivian) of Siloam Springs and Rodney of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Shaun (Ashley) Padgett of Tampa FL, Nic Padgett of Phoenix, AZ, Brook (Cesar) Torres of Jacksonville, FL, Mitch (Amanda) Padgett of Cave Springs, AR, Landon Padgett of Dahlonaga, GA., and Kobi Skye Padgett of Lutz, FL; five great-grandchildren, Zoe and Mackenzie Torres, Parker and Nash Padgett and Finley Padgett; one brother, Aubrey (Perki) Cuzick; four sisters, Mary Reed, Lola Smith, Anna (Randall) Spear and Paula (Bud) Cox; one brother-in-law, Dewey (Lavita) Padgett; one sister-in-law, Fonda Bias, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Louella was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Martha Lee Cuzick; four brothers, Clay, Woodrow, Vinace and Harrison; four sisters, Johnie Cuzick, Juanita Sweaney, Bessie Pennell and Martha McLeod; and one brother-in-law, Edward Padgett.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Monday, October17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the New Life Church. Pastor Stanley Church will officiate the services. There will be a private family burial. Arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

Memorials may be made to the Siloam Springs Senior Center or to Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

Memorials may be made to the Siloam Springs Senior Center or to Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

Linda Sanders-Smith

Linda Fay Sanders-Smith was born to Earl (Bill) and Ida May Wilson in Siloam Springs, AR, on November 21, 1947. After childhood in Siloam Springs, Linda lived in both Germany and Idaho before settling for most of her adult life in Fort Smith, AR. Linda lived the last several years of her life in Siloam Springs, and then in Prairie Village, KS. She passed away at age 74 on September 11, 2022. She worked as a dedicated telephone operator for almost her entire career. Linda was a devoted and loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She was always kind and positive, with an easygoing spirit and contagious laugh. Linda made friends everywhere she went!

She was predeceased by her parents and her five brothers, Denver, Russell, Marvin, Johnny and Kenneth Wilson. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Dixie Wilson, and her "fur baby," Heidi Rose. Linda is survived by her sister, Thelma (Wilson) Greenberg, who will miss her little sister every day. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families, and friends who loved her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Martin Cemetery in Siloam Springs. All of Linda's family and friends are invited to celebrate Linda's life and honor her memory.



Joseph Villalobos

Joseph Michael Dallas Vincent Villalobos, 27, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 29, 1995, in Escondido, Calif., to Vincent Mario and Kimberly Ann Villalobos.

He and his family left California in September of 1999 and settled by the Illinois River in Oklahoma.

He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting with his dad and fishing.

He moved with his family to Siloam Springs in 1995 where he played football. He also loved baseball.

As an adult, he was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of four years, Mackenzie Nichole Villalobos; his daughter Sophie; his sister Heather Kathleen Villalobos and his parents.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturady, Oct. 22, at Stateline Baptist Church in Watts, Okla.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.



Walter Eugene Whitmore

Walter Eugene Whitmore, 67, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 13, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Sept. 21, 1955, to Walter Paul Whitmore and Viola Pearle Walton Whitmore in Siloam Springs.

He married Jan Jackson on April 14, 1978, in Siloam Springs. He enjoyed many hobbies, but his more noteworthy ones include his antique cars and his love of music.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of the home; one son, Tyler Whitmore and wife Wakana of North Carolina; one daughter, Kathrine Lyttle and husband Shane of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren; one brother, Ernest Whitmore; two sisters, Paula Phillips and husband Paul, and Marcia Wallace; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Siloam Springs Bible Church in Siloam Springs.



