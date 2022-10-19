JBU men bounce back with win against Stars





Senior Jacob Zamarron posted his fourth multi-goal outing of the season and junior Alonso Arrieta scored his first of the year in the John Brown University men's soccer team's convincing 5-1 victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15) at Alumni Field.

Tomas Perrachon recorded his first collegiate assist, junior Erick Diaz passed out two assists and freshman Marco Brizuela added a goal and a helper as the Golden Eagles (7-1-3, 3-1-1 Sooner Athletic) returned to the win column and ended the Oklahoma City (10-3-0, 4-1-0) five-game winning streak in the process.

Zamarron scored the first half's lone goal in the 40th minute off a passing play up the left wing when he sliced a shot past the City keeper off assists from Brizuela and Diaz.

Despite outshooting the Stars by a 10-3 margin in the first half, the one-goal advantage finally was doubled in the 61st minute when Arrieta buried his first of the season just inside the right post after unleashing a smart shot from a prime scoring area. Perrachon and senior Christian Marroquin assisted on the play working the right flank before Marroquin dumped a pass into the middle for Arrieta.

Eight minutes later, Brizuela bent in a corner service off the far right post and in for a commanding 3-0 John Brown advantage.

Sophomore Jose Almanza netted his fourth of the season in the 74th minute by depositing a rebound off a blistering shot from freshman Steven Cisneros that rang off the right elbow of the goal.

Finally, Oklahoma City ended the clean sheet bid just 1:32 later as John Woodhead's 10th of the season spoiled the return to goal of sophomore Kyle Hix.

Despite the loss of the shutout, John Brown ended any hopes of a comeback from the visiting side when Zamarron tapped into the wide open goal his 11th of the season off a Diaz cross on the floor, a result of a broken play in the box.

Hix stopped two of three City chances on goal to improve to 3-0-1 on the season. OCU starter Danilo Vilani allowed four goals on nine shots in 77 minute of play before being replaced by Derrick Rodriguez.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to return to action at No. 1 Mid-America Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action at Central Christian, playing the first of a men's and women's doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.



