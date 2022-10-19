Sign in
John Brown University, J.B. Hunt partner to host Hackathon

by From Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

John Brown University and J.B. Hunt Transport Services will proudly cohost the 2022 Hackathon on Oct. 21-22 at Balzer Technology Center on JBU's Siloam Springs campus.

The J.B. Hunt Hackathon is a competition hosted by universities across the country. The competition consists of high school student teams competing against each other to develop a working prototype that is presented in front of a panel of J.B. Hunt representatives.

Hackathon is open to high school students in Northwest Arkansas who are interested in pursuing a career in computer science or engineering.

There will be $1,000, $750 and $500 scholarships for winners and participants have opportunities to apply for internships.

