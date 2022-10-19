Lady Panthers fall to Greenwood, Russellville





The Siloam Springs volleyball team suffered a pair of 5A-West Conference losses last week, falling 3-0 at Greenwood on Tuesday, Oct. 11, along with a 3-0 loss to Russellville at home on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Lady Panthers lost 25-11, 25-9, 25-20 at Greenwood as the Lady Bulldogs (20-5, 12-0) wrapped up a 5A-West Conference title.

Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with seven kills, while Anna Wleklinski had four kills and Lillian Wilkie and Faith Ellis each with two kills.

Haley Thomas had 10 assists, five digs two aces, while Wleklinski had nine digs and Trinity Collette eight digs.

The Lady Panthers (7-17, 1-11) fell 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 to Russellville at Panther Activity Center on Thursday.

Broquard led with five kills, while Wilkie and Wleklinski each had four kills.

Cailee Johnson and Wleklinski each had an ace, while Collette led with 13 digs and Johnson 11 digs.

The Lady Panthers played their final home game of the season on Tuesday against Van Buren. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs will wrap up its 2022 season on Thursday at Harrison.

Mark Ross/Special to The Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Cressa Soucie sets the ball for hitters Gracie Greer and Aveary Speed against Russellville on Thursday, Oct. 13.









