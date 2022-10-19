Let’s get poppin’ this fall

There's a reason that eating popcorn goes hand-in-hand with watching movies or family game nights -- it's delicious. While we've all heard that just because something tastes good doesn't mean it's good for you, popcorn breaks those rules. It can be a very healthy snack.

First, popcorn is high in fiber, which aids digestion, "good" bacteria in the gut and can help you lose weight. It can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like colorectal cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Not only are these kernels a whole grain that reduces type 2 diabetes risks among middle-aged men and women, but popcorn also has a low glycemic index. In other words, it can help you maintain your blood sugar levels.

If you're trying to lose weight, don't fret. Popcorn is also a great substitute for less healthy snacks while offering the crunch you crave. At 93 calories for three cups of air-popped kernels, it's low-calorie. It can help you feel fuller longer, not because of the "air" in it, as many believe, but because of the fiber. It also provides folate, niacin, potassium, zinc, iron and vitamins B6, A, E and K.

Not all popcorn is created equal, however. Movie theater popcorn can contain as many as 1,090 calories (even before butter) and 2,650 milligrams (mg) of sodium. To put this in perspective, The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 mg of sodium daily but suggests adults try to keep it under 1,500 mg daily.

Even microwave popcorn can be a problem due to the chemicals used. One study found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFA) levels were 63% higher in microwave popcorn than in other substances. PFAs are artificial, long-lasting chemicals in food wrappers, upholstery protectors and Teflon. Long-term exposure to these chemicals has been linked to liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer.

Popcorn should also be reserved for kids four and older because of choking and inhaling hazards that could lead to children needing surgery to remove the snack from their lungs.

But don't let that scare you off -- there are ways to keep popcorn healthy. The best way to enjoy it is at home so you can control how much butter, salt and other flavorings are used.

The healthiest way to make popcorn is by using coconut oil or olive oil, kernels and an air popper. To cut back on salt, you can use seasonings such as garlic powder, cayenne pepper, cocoa powder, cinnamon or other herbs and spices.

Several companies make elaborate popcorn seasonings, from birthday cake and garlic parmesan to flavors reminiscent of gingerbread cookies or bacon.

