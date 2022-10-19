Ninth-grade, seventh-grade teams lose to Greenwood

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped a 35-12 loss at home to Greenwood on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Panthers (2-4) trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-6 at halfitme, with the only first half score coming on a touchdown run by Jonathan Hyde.

Hyde threw a touchdown pass to Jack O'Brien in the second half for the Panthers' second touchdown.

The ninth-graders are back in action at Dardanelle on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs' eighth-grade game against Dardanelle on Monday, Oct. 17, was canceled due to Dardanelle not having enough players.

The eighth-grade Panthers (1-5-1) are back in action Monday, Oct. 24, against Harrison for their final home game of the season.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team dropped a 30-14 loss at home to Greenwood on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Jayden Coleman led the Panthers (2-4-1) with 59 rushing yards, including a 25-yard touchdown run.

Braxton Russell had 56 yards rushing, while Kaiden Allen had 25 rushing yards, including a PAT, and also threw for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Felix Reynoso had three catches for 60 yards, including a six-yard TD catch.

Defensively, Allen led Siloam Sprins with four tackles, while Russell caused a fumble and Coleman recovered a fumble.

Siloam Springs won the 'B' game 8-6.

Austin Lee had 58 yards rushing, including a 45-yard touchdown run and a PAT.

Landon Golding had four tackles on defense.

The seventh-graders are back in action Thursday, Oct. 20, at Dardanelle.