Ninth-grade, seventh-grade teams lose to Greenwood

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team dropped a 35-12 loss at home to Greenwood on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Panthers (2-4) trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-6 at halfitme, with the only first half score coming on a touchdown run by Jonathan Hyde.
Hyde threw a touchdown pass to Jack O'Brien in the second half for the Panthers' second touchdown.
The ninth-graders are back in action at Dardanelle on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Eighth-grade
The Siloam Springs' eighth-grade game against Dardanelle on Monday, Oct. 17, was canceled due to Dardanelle not having enough players.
The eighth-grade Panthers (1-5-1) are back in action Monday, Oct. 24, against Harrison for their final home game of the season.
Seventh-grade
The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team dropped a 30-14 loss at home to Greenwood on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Jayden Coleman led the Panthers (2-4-1) with 59 rushing yards, including a 25-yard touchdown run.
Braxton Russell had 56 yards rushing, while Kaiden Allen had 25 rushing yards, including a PAT, and also threw for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Felix Reynoso had three catches for 60 yards, including a six-yard TD catch.
Defensively, Allen led Siloam Sprins with four tackles, while Russell caused a fumble and Coleman recovered a fumble.
Siloam Springs won the 'B' game 8-6.
Austin Lee had 58 yards rushing, including a 45-yard touchdown run and a PAT.
Landon Golding had four tackles on defense.
The seventh-graders are back in action Thursday, Oct. 20, at Dardanelle.