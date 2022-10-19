ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College of the Ozarks at JBU7 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Copan at Watts7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Dardanelle5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Dardanelle7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wayland Baptist at JBU7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home7 p.m.

Fairland at Colcord7 p.m.

Okmulgee at Kansas7 p.m.

Oaks at Coyle7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at NAIA Mid-States Classic10:15/11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU men at Central Christian1 p.m.

JBU women at Central Christian3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oklahoma Panhandle State at JBU7 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs JV7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.