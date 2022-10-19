ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
College of the Ozarks at JBU7 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Copan at Watts7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Dardanelle5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Dardanelle7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wayland Baptist at JBU7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home7 p.m.
Fairland at Colcord7 p.m.
Okmulgee at Kansas7 p.m.
Oaks at Coyle7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at NAIA Mid-States Classic10:15/11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU men at Central Christian1 p.m.
JBU women at Central Christian3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oklahoma Panhandle State at JBU7 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs JV7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.
