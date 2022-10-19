OPINION | GREG HARTON: Not a fan of candidates who appear to avoid questions, forums

Political advice these days, at least for people who appear to be shoo-ins for the office they seek, seems to be focused on individual victory to the exclusion of public accountability or civic responsibility. Consultants eager to prove their worth promote mailbox placards more than direct, press-the-flesh campaigning.

Campaigns are like careful manipulation through strategic social media and paid direct mail more than engagement through in-person courting of voters.

I can remember days of political campaigns long ago when running for public office meant showing up everywhere. If someone was serving a chicken dinner to anyone in the county, it was a candidate's job to know about it and show up. League of Women Voters forums were generally respected events where most everyone would show up and participate.

Last Monday, I went to a League of Women Voters forum at the Fayetteville Public Library, hoping to hear from all candidates for Washington County judge, Senate District 31, Senate District 35, House District 9 and House District 19.

I went hopeful that the tendencies of recent political seasons had faded and I would witness a gathering of individuals from all parties ready to articulate their views on local and state government issues.

Every Republican for those offices was not there.

I'm not naive. I know it's relatively easy to get elected as a Republican in Arkansas these days, just as it was for Democrats for decades. When the electoral odds are in your favor, I'm sure it's tempting to run a campaign designed primarily to not mess up. Republicans all across the ticket are getting a prime example of that in Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Over the last several election cycles, though, Republican candidates have increasingly avoided forums or debates where they might find themselves challenged by either their opponent or by a questioning voter. They have, it appears to me, adopted an approach that simply takes for granted that they'll win. I don't think voters should ever be taken for granted.

I want candidates who (1) actually ask Arkansans for their votes directly and (2) are ready to do some heavy lifting to earn people's votes.

Strategies of avoiding all but the most supportive of audiences function on a level of political cowardice. Maybe that's driven by a personal fear of facing up to people who may disagree with a candidate's position or behaviors. More than likely, though, it's a calculated cowardice -- choosing not to face the public because some strategist suggests the election is "in the bag" and appearing in an uncontrolled atmosphere doesn't offer an upside.

People asking to be public servants, though, should relish the opportunity to introduce themselves to voters of all stripes. They're not asking to be elected to their parties; they're asking to be a representative of everyone within their district or county.

Last Monday, the Libertarians -- Doug Peterson and Steven Stilling -- offered some responses I suspect didn't sit well some of the voters in the room, but they declared their perspectives firmly and respectfully. No cowardice at all.

Naturally, candidates who don't show up often cite conflicts in their schedules. But enough have failed to show up at forums or ignored interview opportunities to say there's a concerted effort among Republicans to avoid places where they might get some tough questions.

Candidates should exhibit confidence in their leadership skills and in their political viewpoints, at least enough that they can withstand 20 or 30 minutes of Q&As from a general audience.

If you can't handle a half hour of someone asking tough questions, how can you really suggest you've got what it takes to hold public office for four years?

•••

Greg Harton is the editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Contact him by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @NWAGreg. Opinions expressed are those of the author.