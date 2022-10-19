OPINION: Issue 4 — Still smoldering on voters’ plates

In a field of four constitutional questions set for November's General Election ballot, Issue 4 has been the most debated thus far.

It is also the one issue that seems destined to pass, according to the local Talk Business & Politics polling.

Also, it is the one we've all seen on TV time and time again.

Issue 4 also means, all of the sudden, mainline conservative politicians like Gov. Asa Hutchison, who stood silently these last seven years while in the Governor's Mansion, suddenly sees the "boogie man" and public safety problems and thus wants this type of public initiatives stopped and defeated.

But so does Jerry Cox and the Family Council, even to the point to enlist those in the pro-marijuana side of the issue. Not all the marijuana advocates like the particular proposal before Arkansas voters. They want you to be able to grow one's own marijuana -- not allowed by Issue 4.

The Family Council's 11th hour effort to defeat Issue 4, is a marriage of thought made to make a point when two opposing sides of a debate can stand side by side with the same message of disdain for an issue that looks ready to pass by Arkansas' voters.

Issue 4 may well, however, pass on Nov. 8.

The hard work to get a public initiative to the ballot is a long, arduous task. This time a newly formed "Board of Elections," tried to jettison the proposal, the State Supreme Court, wisely, said "No." And the votes will be counted.

Our very reluctant Secretary of State, John Thurston, not finding any fault in the number of signatures gathered and presented to his office to certify, eventually bowing to GOP pressure said he did not like the initiative.

He quickly stopped short of asking Arkansas voters not to approve the measure because 68 percent of voters (thus saith the polling polls) is a big lead that Thurston, wisely, did not want to offend.

Even with Gov. Hutchinson out personally stumping against the measure, our lame duck governor cannot look in the eye at all the underpaid employees in law enforcement, drug task force units, prosecutors and others in the court system on the increased funding for their salaries found in Issue 4 should it pass.

Yes, Arkansas needs better law enforcement salaries, but only Issue 4 seems to at least step up out of the revenue stream to earmark a good portion of the taxes raised in the recreational pot go directly to law enforcement.

Also, the much-debated ballot title ensures that only those 21 years and older can -- with sufficient identification -- be allowed to purchase this recreational marijuana.

The rules on packaging and other such limits for medical marijuana are also in place.

There is a shade bit of difference in the TCH limits placed on medical marijuana as to the recreational pot. That difference is like the difference between 'lite' beer and traditional beer, experts say.

Beer is beer is beer is beer after you are 21.

Some prefer 'lite' beer, others prefer craft beers, high octane (alcohol content) and yes, some in the free market of recreation prefer whiskey and spirits over beer.

Arkansas did finally pass the medical marijuana act a few years back. It took Arkansas about 18 months longer than Oklahoma to get dispensaries up and running, but the medical pot business in the state has swelled the state's coffers with tax monies that none truly predicted at the time it was debated and discussed.

The number of people with a medical card for marijuana is eye-popping, and I suspect will not be in decline if Issue 4 is approved by voters.

All the outgoing politicians, like Gov. Hutchinson, will tell you it is a bad idea. What he really means is he wishes he were still in office to award these tax monies to law enforcement, but that will be a job, no matter how onerous, to the next Governor of Arkansas.

The real winners in the Issue 4 will be those already in the medical marijuana business be it at the grower, seller or dispensary levels. They all get a head start over someone who wants to suddenly, as a business, enter the recreational pot business.

And of course, if approved, the voters, those over 21 who think they might on occasion partake of the law.

I will take my decision into the voting booth on Nov. 8.

You do likewise.

So, if it passes it passes.

If it fails, well, the voters of Arkansas have spoken once again on this subject.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.