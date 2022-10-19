Panthers take first at Van Buren Classic





The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished first overall at the Van Buren Classic on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Van Buren.

The Panthers scored 41 points, six ahead of 6A foe Russellville, which finished with 47.

Fort Smith Southside had 74 points, while Van Buren had 92, Rogers Heritage 152, Ozark Catholic 161, West Fork 255, Pottsville 279, Founders Classical Academy 291, Cookson Hills 294, Waldron 309, Scranton 312, Ozark High 320 and Thaden School 327.

Nathan Hawbaker placed second overall with a time of 16 minutes, 57.42 seconds, trailing only River Hardman of Russellville, who finished first at 16:37.74.

Levi Fox took fifth at 17:19.02, followed in sixth by Wilson Cunningham at 17:19.02 and Chance Cunningham in eighth at 17:32.76.

Billy Samoff placed 16th at 18:19.05, with Noah Granderson 23rd at 18:38.13 and Riley Harrison 33rd at 19:16.26 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Caleb Wallace placed 41st at 20:19.68, while Jared Brewer was 46th at 20:34.29, Zane Pickering 47th at 20:36.30 and Anthiny Cruz 49th at 20:48.21, Parker Malonson 73rd at 23:25 and Rustin Shirley 84th at 26:14.61.

Varsity girls

The Lady Panthers took fourth place overall in the high school girls race.

Fort Smith Southside won the meet with 57 points, while Russellville had 58, Van Buren 85, Siloam Springs 101, Pottsville 136, Alma 166, Rogers Heritage 194, West Fork 195 and Ozark Catholic 210.

Vanessa Frias placed second overall with a time of 20:52.58.

Claire Jagger finished 10th at 22:11.09, while Avery Carter placed 24th at 24:16.43 and Faith Harris 25th at 24:63.

Haylee Fox placed 29th at 24:52.16, with Ava Scarberough 35th at 25:29.69, Elizabeth Humphries 39th at 25:47.09, Ava Jones 43rd at 26:20.06, Gracie Floyd 50th at 27:42.23 and Malia Lykins 53rd at 28:14.36,

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs finished second in the junior high boys race.

Fayetteville Junior High was first at 39, followed by Siloam Springs 75, Russellville 100, Springdale Central 112, Bentonville West 210, West Fork 223, Mansfield 270, Van Buren 275, Waldron 293, Pottsville 295, Trinity Junior High 329, Thaden School 334, Fayetteville Woodland 404, Van Buren Northridge 410, Fort Smith Ramsey 434, Fort Smith Chaffin 452, Van Buren Butterfield 452 and Haas Hall Bentonville 490.

Corbett Stephenson led the Panthers with a fourth-place finish time of 11:24.91, while Gaige Thompson was seventh at 11:29.32 and Bennett Naustvik ninth at 11:32.11.

Sebastian Romero placed 15th at 11:58.66, while Blake Kuykendall finished 26th at 12:17.23, Cooper Bunker 33rd at 12:29.14 and Sully Christians 35th at 12:31.18 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

River Hall finished 42nd at 12:45.43, with Parker Watson 53rd at 13:07.72, Melvin Chavez 57th at 13:15.01, Morgan Lloyd 66th at 13:28.96, Nathan Palmer 74th at 13:44.06 and Nico Lloyd 81st at 13:55.33.

Also running for Siloam Springs: Nathaniel Haak 13:56.47, Sam Wallace 14:40.78, Kobe Rogers 14:51.40, Nathaniel Brenes 14:58.48, Oliver Posey 15:28.30, Fernando Jardon 18:0064, Jonathan Green 18:03.34 and Drake Turner 18:32.05.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed second overall.

Fayetteville Junior High won the meet with 67 points, followed by Siloam Springs 86, Pottsville 94, Russellville 121, West Fork 135, Waldron 137, Springdale Central 181, Bentonville West 200, Fayetteville Woodland 208, Trinity Junior High 215, Fort Smith Ramsey 230, Van Buren Northridge 312, Fort Smith Chaffin 439, Van Buren Butterfield 444, Fort Smith Darby 453 and Fort Smith Kimmons 488.

Morgan Jones took second place with a time of 13:25.37 to lead the Lady Panthers, while Hope Nam was fifth at 14:22.76 and Sawyer Smith seventh at 14:28.43.

Amelia Thomas placed ninth at 14:30.35 with Hannah Bergthold 33rd at 15:50.15, Presley LaBeff 36th at 15:57.08 and Jane Anglin 38th at 16:02.75 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Natalie Nichols was 40th at 16:03.26, Bella Shultz 42nd at 16:08.87, Hannah Luttrell 16:18.20, Anne Claborn 63rd at 16:39.90, Brayleigh Scarberough 75th at 17:25.55 and Sidney Burns 94th 18:40.31.

Up next

Both the varsity teams and junior high squads will compete next in the 5A-West Conference Meet, which is hosted by Siloam Springs, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Simmons Course.



