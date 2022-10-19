Roy Chesney Poetry Award winners announced

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild met on Oct. 10 for their monthly meeting, taking time to announce the winners of the Roy Chesney Poetry Contest.

The contest, which features cash prizes, is funded primarily by the Roy Chesney grant.

"We exist to foster and encourage poets and the arts," said Gene Linzey, a member of the guild and the host of the meeting.

First place went to Daniel Mason for his poem titled "Even Them," and included a $500 check.

Second place went to Charles Blalack for his poem "Of Names and Neighbors," and he took home a $300 check.

Third place went to Cherith Mason for her poem "Being a Good Neighbor," and she took home a $200 check.

The First Time Entry winner was Rulon Foster for his poem "Who is my Neighbor," and he took home a $200 check.

Honorable mentions went to Kendra Cooke and Sara Anderson, who received a one-year membership for the Siloam Springs Writers Guild.

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Rulon Foster, winner of the First Time Entry award for the Siloam Springs Writers Guild Roy Chesney awards, recites his winning poem, titled "Who is my Neighbor." In addition to the award, Foster received a $200 check.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Cherith Mason poses with Gene Linzey as she accepts the third place Roy Chesney award for her poem "Being a Good Neighbor" at the Siloam Springs Writers Guild meeting. She was the recipient of a $200 check.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Charles Blalack recites his poem "Of Names and Neighbors," which won the second place Roy Chesney award for the Siloam Springs Writers Guild. He received a $300 check.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Daniel Mason stands with Gene Linzey as he accepts his first place Roy Chesney award certificate for his poem "Even Them." Mason received a $500 check for the award.

