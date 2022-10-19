Siloam Springs CrossFit celebrates 10th anniversary

Siloam Springs' CrossFit gym celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Siloam Springs CrossFit was started by Michael Spruell, a powerlifting champion who opened the CrossFit to fill a need in the city, he said. Spruell said he wasn't sure if people would enjoy it or even if there was a market for CrossFit in Siloam Springs.

"My wife and I were trying to find a way to give back to the community," Spruell said. "We looked around Northwest Arkansas and found out that Siloam Springs didn't have a CrossFit and we thought it would be a good way to help people."

As a competitive powerlifter, Spruell has racked up an impressive series of wins, including the -125 Master 1A Raw Record 245 KG Squat, placing second in the state on Dec. 19, 2020, in Russellville, according to usapl.liftingbase.com.

Spruell, who has lived in the Northwest Arkansas area since 2007, was at the CrossFit gym working and teaching classes from 6:30 a.m. until midnight for the first two years, said Ryan Kinnamon, one of Spruell's business partners in the gym.

Kinnamon started attending the gym a few months after it opened with his wife, Liz Kinnamon, and in 2014 became a CrossFit coach, he said.

Working out at CrossFit has been life changing for Liz Kinnamon, she said. Liz took a beginner class to help alleviate her lower back pain and did it for a month. The couple soon started attending classes every day, she said.

"So for me, when I first started doing CrossFit, we had just had our daughter," Liz Kinnamon said. "I didn't know anything about lifting weights. I am as healthy as I've ever been. For me, it changed my mental health and physical health."

Memberships for the gym are $90 for three days a week and $115 for a monthly membership, Liz said. The gym does month-to-month and has no contracts, she said. Classes include cardio classes and weightlifting classes, Liz said. Presently, the gym has 51-52 members, Ryan said.

The gym is a no profit gym, Ryan said. All of the proceeds go back into equipment and sponsoring an athlete in different competitions, Ryan said. Even the coaches are all volunteers, he said.

CrossFit participants come to class, email or Facebook message Ryan to check in and then start class, she said. Classes are kept small and people start and end classes together, Liz said. Classes are offered in the morning, noon and afternoon, Liz said.

"In my journey of CrossFit, I like to have some kind of direction," Liz said. "You have coaching and have someone tell me what to do."

What separates the CrossFit gym from others in the area is that the clients are older and 68 percent are women, Ryan said. He called it a positive environment all around for men and women.

As a CrossFit gym, members participate in the CrossFit Open, Ryan Kinnamon said. The CrossFit Open is a three-week international competition where anyone regardless of fitness level or ability can compete in the biggest fitness competition in history, according to games.crossfit.com.

Over the years, several members of the gym have competed in regional competitions and one made it to the CrossFit Games in Wisconsin, Kinnamon said.

During the covid-19 pandemic, members still paid their dues faithfully, rented equipment and continued to work out, Kinnamon said. The gym was only closed for two weeks, Spruell said. Since the classes are small the members can be spread out, Spruell said.

"We are a small gym that has survived because people believe in it," Ryan Kinnamon said.

Now, as the gym celebrates its 10-year mark, Spruell and the Kinnamons look back and are excited by what has been achieved.

Spruell is thankful for Ryan and his technical skills for filming workouts and managing the gym's Facebook page. Kinnamon said CrossFit's mission is to build the community and to change people's lives.

"It's a very proud thing for a small town to have a CrossFit gym," Kinnamon said.