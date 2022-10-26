A day of golf

Photo submitted The chamber golf team poses for a photo before hitting the links at the Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Creeks Golf Course in Cave Springs. (From left to right) Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert, Kameron Rackleff, Jason Carter, Tyler Dees and Adam Workman.

Photo submitted Lindsey Taylor (front left), and Jenna Hinerman man the check in table with some help from chamber ambassadors (back row) Randy Torres and Bobby Reed help out.

Photo submitted Jordan Smithson fires up the grill to feed hungry golfers at the Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Creeks Golf Course in Cave Springs.

