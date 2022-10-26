Arrests and citations

Oct. 10

• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cody Ray Strickland, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 11

• Roxy Ana Cook, 36, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Julissa Angelina Leal, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sandy E Baldonado, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Charles Anthony Holahta, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandon Tyler Dempsey, 22, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine).

• Vanessa Louann Kirby, 28, arrested in connection with a controlled substance.

• Jessie Lee Farris, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 12

• Collin Ray Self, 29, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Matthew Jonathan Barr, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• David Scott Hillian, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Haley Marie Sullivan, 36, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Collin Ray Self, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

• Landin Leon Scott Bentz, 18, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

Oct. 13

• Landin Leon Scott Bentz, 18, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Eric Sean Billbe, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Reynaldo Julian Medina, 24 cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Malaki Robert Stirewalt, 21, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 14

• Darien Kade Hebison, 22, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; aggravated assault.

• Haylee Jordyn McReynolds, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 15

• Haylee Jordyn McReynolds, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Brockenbrough Steffen Ross Mott, 29, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Janie Marie Blue, 51, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 42, arrested in connection with indecent exposure (to minors and adults).'

• Jerry Wayne Linn, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 16

• Melchor Guadelupe Nava-Troncoso, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Christian Gilford Gonzales, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test.

Oct. 17

• Kelly Lynn Weaver, 43, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Jessica McNeese Kelley, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nicholas G. Deyoung, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rodolfo Rodriguez, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 18

• Gladys Irene Harrington, 51, cited in connection with left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless/prohibitive driving; insurance required -- minimum coverage; operating vehicle with no license plate; failure to appear.

• Blake Edward Gregory, 37, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• William E. Rodriguez Santos, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Julio Alvaro Emmanuel Ruiz-Cilio, 23, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Andrew Dennis Miller, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dandy Fleming, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Isaac Marshall Alverez, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 19

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Anthony Dale Edwards, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kevin Ray Bell, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

• Cheryle Luen Cooper, 52, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Shonda Sueann Teehee, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3; breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Annie Kathleen Brown, 51, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Dave Chase Kersten, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Heath Allen Roberts, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 2o

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Jackie Dwane Birge Jr, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

•. Kennedy Nicole Pitts, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Janine Leann Willis, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• William Gerald McIntosh, 48, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal. to submit to test.

• Elijah Gipper Perry,19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 21

• Jacob Gates Kennedy, 32, arrested in connection with possession of Fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Ciro Silva Castillo, 61, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension; parole violation.

• Kevin Bob Morgan, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Oct. 22

• Ivan Ovanny Arras, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christian James Haney, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 23

• Carlos Garcia-Cruz, 48, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Lonnie Duane Thomason, 64, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.