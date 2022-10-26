Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Janett P. Allen

Janett P. Allen, of Oaks, Okla., died October 21, 2022.

She was born Nov. 15, 1945, to Herbert Eckels and Pearl Linam in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She married her husband, Rick, on Oct. 26, 1994.

She enjoyed making home cooked meals and desserts for her family. She worked as a para-professional in the Purdy education system.

She is survived by her husband of the home; one son, Brad Duncan of CaneHill, Ark.; three daughters, Joanie Hannah and husband Sam of CaneHill; Kristie Husong and husband Jeremy of Colcord, Okla.; Amanda Nicole Allen of Austin, Texas; stepsons; Rick Allen and Tonya, of Jay, Okla.; Gary Allen and Galynn of Claremore, Okla.; and Courtney Allen of Catoosa, Okla.; 22 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Terry Lynn Bradley

Terry Lynn Bradley of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 20, 2022.

He was born June 12, 1953, to Carl Bradley and Ethel "Harrison" Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Roseli Bradley, George Bradley, Curtis Bradley, Monroe Bradley, Martha Bell and Larry Bradley

He is survived by daughter, Sara Mitchell and husband Robert of Siloam Springs, Ark.; daughter, Shannon Favor and husband Mitchel of Westville, Okla.; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brother, Charles Bradley of Rushsprings, Okla.; sister, Janice Bennett of Colcord, Okla.; brother, Roy Bradley of Siloam Springs; sister, Ann Philpot of Grove, Okla.; brother, Adam Bradley of Kansas, Okla.; and countless nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Okla.

Troy Lee Donohew

Troy Lee Donohew, 52, of Gentry, Ark., died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Jan. 14, 1970, in Gravette, Ark., to John Junior Donohew and Catherine Euretta Conklin-Donohew.

He was a caretaker of his parents and enjoyed going to auctions.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father, of the home; sister, Beverly Gray and husband, Clayton of Gentry, Ark.; three nieces, a nephew and many other friends.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Roy Haffelder officiating the service.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.

Karen Alice Hawthorne

Karen Alice Hawthorne, 58, of Colcord, Okla., died Oct. 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born Jan. 16, 1964, in Pensacola, Fla., to Richard Allen Hawthorne and Jacletia Dixie Maxwell-Hawthorne.

One of her favorite memories is being in the family band that she and her siblings formed. She also had a talent in art, where she would love to draw with pencils.

She is survived by her two brothers, Rick Hawthorne of Paris, Texas, and William "Willie" Hawthorne and wife, Tommie of Dickson, Calif.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of cremation arrangments.

Edward George Millsap

Edward George Millsap, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 20, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 22, 1959, to Walter David Millsap and Loretta Ilene "Parsley" Millsap.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donnie Millsap; nephew, Joseph Denny; and niece, Bridgette Millsap.

He is survived by wife, Fern Youngs; brother, Wally Millsap and wife Kay of Gentry, Ark.; sister-in-law, Sandy Millsap of Gentry; sister, Martha Hawkins of Gentry; sister, Kathy Hummingbird and husband Damon of Gentry; son, Matthew Millsap of Watertown, N.Y.; daughter, Amanda Millsap of Watertown, N.Y.; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Society.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Brian Paul Rankin

Brian Paul Rankin died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

He was born June 27, 1973, in Chicago, Ill. to Joyce Harper and Wayne Rankin.

He married Brandy Rankin in 2013.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jackie Frost; nephew, Jacob Reynolds; mother-in-law, Jackie Holt; and Granny Bernice.

He is survived by his wife of the home; daughter, Ashley Ross and William of Pineville, Mo; son, Brian Rankin Jr. of Benton County, Ark.; son, Steven Lee Landrum of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Bill Rankin and Roseann of Lowell, Ind.; sister, Debbie Lopez and Danny of Gravette, Ark.; sister, Sherry Ortiz and Speedy of Oklahoma, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; along with several close friends.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Sheila Marie Starr Sanders

Sheila Marie Starr Sanders, 52, of Colcord, Okla., died Oct. 21, 2022, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 18, 1970, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Kenneth Starr and Betty (Walker) Starr.

She loved spending time with family, her animals and listening to music, but above all she loved the Lord Jesus. She also really enjoyed cleaning house, treasure hunting with her dad and beating her mother and son in checkers.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jose and Inez Starr and William (Bill) and Alice Walker.

She is survived by her parents of the home; son, Brandon Sanders and wife Gabrielle of Colcord, Okla.; one grandchild on the way and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Independent Baptist Church, 475 U.S. 59, Watts, OK 74964.

Burial will follow at Blackfox Cemetery near Kansas, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Ruth Ann Suttles

Ruth Ann Suttles, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville.

She was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Keota, Okla., one of 12 children born to Hubert Brown and Grace Whitson Brown.

She attended the University of Arkansas where she earned her bachelor's degree in Education. She taught many years at Kansas (Okla.) High School, teaching Home Economics.

She was a member of the Heritage Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, reading, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerrell Suttles, of the home; one daughter, Susan Suttles and husband Brad Green of Oark, Ark.; and one sister, Sue Fuselier of Dallas, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel with Pastor Delmar Hume officiating the services and burial being conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Suttles

