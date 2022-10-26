Hevener wins prize on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Cammi Hevener's friends have told her she always wins prizes and Hevener proved it recently by winning a prize on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Hevener entered a travel trivia contest and answered a trivia question about Idina Menzell and won a trip for two to the Pineapple Beach Resort in Antigua, she said. Hevener said she plans to use the trip as a 25th anniversary celebration in April of next year, she said.

Not her first time on "Live"

This is not Hevener's first time on "Live," she said. Hevener has been on the show two other times, she said. The first time was in 2010 or 2011, Hevener said. Hevener and her husband were flown to Indianapolis, Ind., for a chance to run with ultra-marathon runner Dean Karnezas, she said.

She did not appear on the show but ran with Karnezas, who also has written several books about his achievements, Hevener said.

"A bunch of us ran with him on the Indianapolis Brickyard," Hevener said.

A photo of the group, which included Hevener, was shown on "Live with Regis and Kelly," Hevener said.

Her second stint with "Live" was in 2014 and this time she appeared on the show with Ripa and then-host Michael Strahan, Hevener said.

Hevener, and her husband Alan Hevener, were flown to New York City, where she had a makeover from Clairol color expert James Corbett, Hevener said. Then she had a $1,500 shopping spree with Lawrence Zarian at Macy's, Hevener said.

According to an article in the "Herald-Leader" on Feb. 26, 2014, Hevener said Zarian was great and he provided plenty of fashion tips to take home with her and she called Ripa and Strahan "down-to-earth people."

Seeing Ripa again

For her current stint on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Hevener answered her trivia question over the phone and got to talk to Ryan Seacrest, she said. During the show Ripa mentioned her book tour stop in Chicago, and Hevener said she was going to be there, Hevener said.

Ripa said she was going to write Hevener's name down and would speak to her at the book tour stop, Hevener said. When Hevener and her daughter went to Chicago and the book tour stop, Ripa stopped half way through her speech and called Hevener on stage.

Hevener had also participated in a second contest on "Live" for a coffee mug, but didn't win she said. When Hevener was on stage, Ripa presented her with a coffee mug she said she "stole" from her hotel, Hevener said.

Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos, who was on "Live" the following day, said Ripa purchased the mug for Hevener after Ripa related the story on the show, Hevener said.

"She seems like a very nice person very down to earth," Hevener said. "She doesn't hide her feelings. She is a genuine person who speaks her mind."

Hevener said she will continue to enter contests and hopefully get the chance to win more prizes. For now Hevener and her husband are looking forward to their Antigua trip next year. Hevener said Antigua has very good fishing which her husband enjoys doing.

"People tease me all the time that I win stuff, it's because I enter (contests)," Hevener said.