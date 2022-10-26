Sign in
Horse Therapy

October 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Bethani Valentine is one of the riding instructors at the Cambered Crest barn in the Sugar Hill community southwest of Lincoln.

photo COURTESY PHOTO This little girl is one of the patients using hippotherapy at Cambered Crest near Lincoln.
photo COURTESY PHOTO Riding instructor Bethani Valentine helps one of her students mount a horse.
photo COURTESY PHOTO This girl is learning how to safely feed treats during horse camp.
photo COURTESY PHOTO Jamie Washington, a horse leader for HBH and instructor for Cambered Crest, leads a hippotherapy physical therapy session.

