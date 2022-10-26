Hospital set to host The Great Pumpkin Party on Saturday

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is hosting The Great Pumpkin Party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 on the hospital's campus.

This is a free event where attendees will have the chance to play games, have their faces painted and vote for a decorated pumpkin, according to a press release from the hospital.

"Our team is getting into the holiday spirit this year," said Chris Blair, SSRH chief administrative officer. "Several of our SSRH departments will carve and decorate pumpkins for this special competition and we want our community to be part of the fun. Everyone is invited to join us and vote for their favorite pumpkin."

SSRH team members will cast their votes on Oct. 28, and after the community votes on Oct. 29 winners will be announced on Halloween. Check our Facebook page @NWHealthAR to find out if your favorite pumpkin won. Activities include ring toss, corn hole, an Operation station, pin the spider on the web, a Halloween selfie stand, a fishing hole and a coloring station.

"Our community means a lot to us -- especially all of the support we received during the COVID-19 pandemic," Blair said.

For questions or to learn more about this event, call (479) 215-3100.